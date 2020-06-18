Is Iowa again a swing state?

In 2000, Al Gore surpassed George W. Bush with just 0.3%, approximately 4,000 votes out of more than 1.2 million votes. Four years later, Bush had a victory over John Kerry in Iowa by just .6%.
Barack Obama's ties to the state, which launched his presidential campaign with a victory in the Iowa assemblies in 2008, moved the state in his direction, as it had in both of his careers.
But even when Obama was winning at the top of the ballot, Republicans were winning votes on the ballot. Republican Terry Branstad won the governor's career in 2010 and held office until he left to join the Trump administration in 2017. His lieutenant governor, Kim Reynolds, took over and won a full term in 2018, not a great year. nationwide for Republicans. And President Donald Trump won the state by almost double digits in 2016.
All of that recent history led many political observers to drop Iowa off the list of the most competitive states in the upcoming 2020 election. That decision may have been a mistake, at least according to a new Iowa poll.
That poll, conducted by J. Ann Selzer for the Des Moines Registry, showed Trump at 44% versus 43% for former Vice President Joe Biden, a statistical deadlock. The survey also showed that the majority of Iowa residents (52%) disapprove of the work Trump has been doing.
At the Senate level, newly minted Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield led Republican Senator Joni Ernst from 46% to 43%, who, until this poll, was not viewed as one of the most threatened Republican members.
And you don't have to rely on that survey alone to see how Iowa has once again become a watershed state. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have turned their attention to Iowa as the 2020 campaign prepares; Pence was in the state on Tuesday and Trump was there in February before the coronavirus blockade stopped almost all campaign trips.
Why is Iowa again hotly contested at the presidential level? Trump's trade policy, and the negative effects it has had on Iowa farmers, play an absolutely important role. Although Iowa farmers said they (mostly) stayed with Trump in late 2019, the global economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus may have prompted some to reconsider.
Point: Iowa as a battlefield state is bad news for Trump, who is already facing a narrowing of their ways to win a second term.