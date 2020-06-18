Is Iowa again a swing state?

In 2000, Al Gore surpassed George W. Bush with just 0.3%, approximately 4,000 votes out of more than 1.2 million votes. Four years later, Bush had a victory over John Kerry in Iowa by just .6%.

Barack Obama's ties to the state, which launched his presidential campaign with a victory in the Iowa assemblies in 2008, moved the state in his direction, as it had in both of his careers.

But even when Obama was winning at the top of the ballot, Republicans were winning votes on the ballot. Republican Terry Branstad won the governor's career in 2010 and held office until he left to join the Trump administration in 2017. His lieutenant governor, Kim Reynolds, took over and won a full term in 2018, not a great year. nationwide for Republicans. And President Donald Trump won the state by almost double digits in 2016.

All of that recent history led many political observers to drop Iowa off the list of the most competitive states in the upcoming 2020 election. That decision may have been a mistake, at least according to a new Iowa poll.