(CNN) – Undoubtedly, people move more as the holiday season warms up and the patience for taking refuge at home runs out.

Many travelers stay closer to home with short car trips, but air travel is on the rise.

More than 500,000 people crossed the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at US airports. USA June 11, the first time that numbers have risen above that mark since the coronavirus pandemic brought travel to a standstill in March.

Anyone contemplating a trip has probably asked: Is it safer to fly or drive during the pandemic?

As with most coronaviruses, there is no perfect answer. It depends on the trip, your behavior and your risk tolerance.

"The risks of travel generally depend more on the traveler's personal choices than on the mode of transportation," said Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University Medical Center.

Stops for eating, drinking, using the bathroom, and sleeping on long car trips increase the risk.

Air travel presents its own challenges.

"Although the air in airplanes is filtered, the use of the mask and the hygiene of your travel companions may be less than ideal," Griffin said.

Driving gives travelers greater control over their interactions with others. George Frey / Getty Images North America

The benefits of driving

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, believes that driving has an advantage over safety.

"When you drive, you have much more control over your own environment and the people around you, so I think it's safer to drive today," said Schaffner.

Even with restrooms and fast food stops in the car, "you can control your environment with respect to interaction with other people more than you can travel on a plane. And, of course, any time you spend on the plane, it's in a very closed environment with other people, all of whom may not wear masks, "he said.

But Schaffner also said that if he needed to travel across the country, as CNN Travel reader James Armstrong did, he would fly.

Flying or driving: a case study

Armstrong, a single father in San Diego, California, recently struggled with the question of flying or driving for a trip to get his daughter's belongings out of her dorm room at the University of West Virginia.

"Is it safer to take four flights … lasting 7 hours each way with up to 200 more passengers or is it safer to stay in at least three different hotels in three different states, plus all the restaurant / supermarket stops in the way? "Armstrong wrote.

Finally, he and his daughter and two of his youngest children flew across the country.

Taking two weeks off work for a trip around the country was not feasible for Armstrong, who is self-employed. Nor was he convinced that all the interactions it would take to stay and feed his family on the journey across the country would be safer than flying.

"We looked at it, weighed it, we looked at the time, we looked at the children's school obligations … and we simply said: 'We are going to bite the bullet. We are going to wear our masks, we are going to bring small swabs to clean things if It is necessary … And we will wait for 14 days hoping that nothing happens. "

They've been back for just over two weeks, and they're all symptom-free, Armstrong said.

The family saw little enforcement of facial coverage requirements at airports or during their flights. One flight skipped food and beverage service for safety reasons, but the return flight offered that service.

One flight was less crowded, but passengers clustered closer to the front, Armstrong said.

In a nutshell: social distancing and mask compliance on airplanes and at airports is uneven.

Precautions to take, whether you fly or drive

Either way, wearing a mask when you're around other people helps reduce your risk.

That includes covering your face when going on a car trip on a road trip and keeping your mask on during a flight.

Eating and drinking on an airplane presents its own challenges when travelers cannot sit six feet from passengers outside of their cohort.

"The closer you are to unmasked people, the more risky it gets. So maybe you keep your mask on and give up drinking. But you don't want to get dehydrated," Schaffner said.

Griffin accepts that eating or drinking in flight carries risks.

"When people eat on airplanes, they tend to touch their masks, discover their nose and mouth, and potentially expose themselves and others," he said.

Keep interactions with other people to a minimum. Using electronic registration apps and packaging your own food helps reduce face-to-face contact.

Wash or disinfect your hands frequently and disinfect surfaces that others may have touched.

But perhaps most importantly, make sure you agree with the level of risk you are taking.

For the Armstrong, air travel is worth it.

"It's like riding a roller coaster the first time. You're pretty scared, but honestly, after that you're like 'OK'," said James Armstrong.

Is it ok for another flight? Yes. Armstrong's daughter flew cross-country again this week.

His Southwest flight was oversold by social distancing and the airline called repeatedly to see if he would change his flight, Armstrong said.

She did not do it. But it is another sign that there is no guarantee for social distancing on airplanes.

"You can't anticipate exactly what will happen," said Schaffner. "So it's very much your own sense of risk tolerance."