Is it time for Pence to jump off the ship? (opinion)





Former President George W. Bush and Senators Mitt Romney, staunch Republicans, will not support his reelection. Other Republicans, such as former House of Representatives MPs Ryan Ryan and John Boehner, have not indicated where they are while Senator Lisa Murkowski is "struggling" with the decision.

With the formation of a schism, the time has come for a high-level official to make a dramatic leap indicating that someone is ready to present himself as the leader of the post-Trump Republican Party. I would nominate for this job, Vice President Mike Pence. Without precedents? More or less. But the Trump era is also unprecedented, and Pence noted, when he agreed he would be Trump's running mate, that he is willing to do the unexpected.

At this point, as President Trump's support weakens, Pence should weigh the merits of declaring that he will not be vice president for a possible second term. There is an argument that Pence's status at Trumpworld could be in jeopardy anyway. If the president continues to track Joe Biden by double digits in the polls this summer and if the Democratic contender chooses a woman of color for his running mate, he might be tempted to shake his ticket by selecting Nikki Haley or another candidate for vice president. Such a move could bring back some of the suburban white women Trump needs to win reelection and remind everyone that he is not a typical politician.

If we rethink the distant (sentiment) summer of 2016, we can see that Trump was repellent to many mainstream Republican leaders who considered his ugly speech and his record of scandal, many of them related to allegations of sexual misconduct, and He was standing with his arm outstretched. Who would have imagined, then, that a Puritan governor of Indiana who refused to have lunch alone with a colleague and, according to Rolling Stone, called his wife "mother," would become entangled with Trump, three times married and bankrupt?