Is it time for Pence to jump off the ship? (opinion)

Former President George W. Bush and Senators Mitt Romney, staunch Republicans, will not support his reelection. Other Republicans, such as former House of Representatives MPs Ryan Ryan and John Boehner, have not indicated where they are while Senator Lisa Murkowski is "struggling" with the decision.
With the formation of a schism, the time has come for a high-level official to make a dramatic leap indicating that someone is ready to present himself as the leader of the post-Trump Republican Party. I would nominate for this job, Vice President Mike Pence. Without precedents? More or less. But the Trump era is also unprecedented, and Pence noted, when he agreed he would be Trump's running mate, that he is willing to do the unexpected.
At this point, as President Trump's support weakens, Pence should weigh the merits of declaring that he will not be vice president for a possible second term. There is an argument that Pence's status at Trumpworld could be in jeopardy anyway. If the president continues to track Joe Biden by double digits in the polls this summer and if the Democratic contender chooses a woman of color for his running mate, he might be tempted to shake his ticket by selecting Nikki Haley or another candidate for vice president. Such a move could bring back some of the suburban white women Trump needs to win reelection and remind everyone that he is not a typical politician.
If we rethink the distant (sentiment) summer of 2016, we can see that Trump was repellent to many mainstream Republican leaders who considered his ugly speech and his record of scandal, many of them related to allegations of sexual misconduct, and He was standing with his arm outstretched. Who would have imagined, then, that a Puritan governor of Indiana who refused to have lunch alone with a colleague and, according to Rolling Stone, called his wife "mother," would become entangled with Trump, three times married and bankrupt?
Although others were confused when Pence made his fateful decision, he affirmed what many Hoosiers have long known: Behind that mild-mannered person is an intelligent and opportunistic politician. Pence was, at the time Trump called, a not-so-popular mid-state governor with high ambitions. (As reported in my co-authored biography of Pence, he had expressed the dreams of the White House when he was young.)
In addition to his big dreams, Pence had a knack for understanding how modern Republican politics worked. Two failed races for Congress in 1988 and 1990 led to a long stint as a radio and television personality, where he posed as "Rush Limbaugh on Caffeine Free" or someone who was "conservative" but "not mad" .
As his advertising presentations helped him hone his speaking style, the reactions he heard from listeners and viewers helped him understand the combination of right-wing Christianity and conservative politics that could be effective in small cities and rural areas of America. . When he was ready to return to politics, his pro-business position made him attractive to donor organizations like the Club for Growth, which helped him fill a winning war chest. Later came the endorsement of pocket conservative Koch Brothers, whose impression almost certainly made like-minded GOP donors take notice of Pence.
Well established as a political figure on the Christian Right who was an extremely effective fundraiser, the only cloud that hung over Pence in 2016 was at his home in Indiana, where mistakes and missteps threatened his future. Trump's offer gave him an elegant outlet, much better to move on than being defeated, and a long shot at a higher position. The bet paid off.
As a veep, Pence has combined abject loyalty and frequent timely absences to hold onto Trump's goodwill and avoid many controversies. He did not earn a high-profile assignment until, after the administration's major initial mistakes were made, he was appointed head of the Coronavirus Task Force. He has distinguished himself from Trump by speaking calmly, getting along with the nation's governors, and working hard. And by giving up center stage every time the president wanted it, he also avoided becoming the focus of criticism.
Last week, when the country erupted in protests after George Floyd's death, Pence was not present when federal officials brutally cleaned up protesters and the president walked to St. John's Church and raised a Bible without saying anything to indicate something about his leadership. Pence was also absent when, the following day, Trump held a similar exhibit at the St. John Paul II National Shrine.
The pandemic and the current of anti-racist sentiment have revealed the limitations of the president as leader and of his public order stance. With elections less than five months away, Trump is in grave danger of losing his candidacy for a second term. This may be why, weeks ago, the Republican Senate Campaign Committee urged its candidates, for their own good, to limit the accolades they accumulate about the incumbent.
With party stalwart Colin Powell announcing that he will support Trump opponent Joe Biden, and many others leaning in that way, there is an opportunity available to someone with a keen sense of where the political winds are blowing, a strong instinct for self-advancement. , resources of its own and proven will to surprise.
The conditions are perfect, in other words, for Mike Pence to notice that he needs to spend more time with his family or believes that the President would benefit from the excitement that would come if he ran with a new face, perhaps former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at his side. Pence could resign, saying Trump is too loyal to fire him, and graciously make a way to become the new leader of the Republican Party after the Trump-Haley ticket defeat in November.