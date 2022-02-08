Does your business need security guard services? It depends. There’s certainly nothing like the feeling of security that comes with knowing that your company assets are protected.

But you probably don’t want to spend the money on security services unless you’re sure you need them. Security officers can prevent theft and other crimes, make your premises safer, improve customer service, and more. Let’s take a closer look at some of the reasons you should consider hiring security services sooner rather than later.

Your Business Is Located in a High-Crime Area

One of the primary reasons why many business owners hire security guard services is because their business premises are located in a high-crime area. The mere presence of a security guard on the premises can be an effective deterrent against criminal activity.

Your premises don’t necessarily need to be in a stereotypically “bad” neighborhood in order to be in a high-crime area. Often, the riskiest areas for criminal activity are those that are most secluded, like thinly populated, rural locations, or industrial neighborhoods that are isolated from where people live. Criminals figure that there won’t be anyone around to witness them committing crimes in such areas. But if they can see that a security officer is watching over the premises, they’re more likely to commit their crimes against some other business.

You’re in High-End Retail

Theft is an issue for every retailer, and you can definitely benefit from security services no matter what you’re selling. These days, organized retail crime is growing, and retailers estimate losses of $45 billion a year to thefts by organized shoplifting rings. And that’s just one type of theft – stolen and counterfeit goods are raking in $500 billion in sales on platforms like Ebay and Amazon each year.

If you’re in high-end retail, you may be more vulnerable to shoplifting and smash-and-grab theft than lower-end retailers – and in any case, a single smash-and-grab theft could result in much higher losses. Smash-and-grab thefts are on the rise, and high-end retailers offer thieves the opportunity to make a lot of money from a single theft. Protect your inventory and premises with security guard services.

You Need to Be Prepared for Emergencies

What would you do if someone had a medical emergency on your premises and needed CPR? What if a natural disaster strikes or a fire breaks out?



Security officers are trained to manage all kinds of emergencies. They can perform CPR or use a defibrillator, which could literally save someone’s life in the minutes while you’re waiting for emergency responders. In the event of a natural disaster or a fire, security officers are trained to keep a cool head and safely evacuate employees and customers from the premises. A trained security guard will be right there and ready to take charge of any emergency situation, so you don’t have to wait for the police or EMTs to start getting the situation under control.

You Want to Improve Customer Service

Can hiring a security guard really improve your customer service? Yes, because security is about protecting your premises and inventory so you can better serve customers, and it’s about protecting the people who patronize your business as well as the people who work for you. Security guards become familiar with your customer base over time, and they can serve as a valuable point of reference for customers because they’re always available when customers need help. Because they get to know your customers, they’ll learn to tell when something is wrong, and they can make customers feel safer by their mere presence.

You Need to Manage Your Liability

Hiring a security guard can reduce your liability, because it makes your premises generally safer from both theft and accidents. If you end up needing to file workers comp claims for employee injuries, or claims for injuries to customers or theft, hiring security guard services can help keep your insurance premiums manageable. Often, insurers will require you to hire security guard services, because they know having security guards on the premises will reduce your liability in the case of thefts, injuries, or emergencies.

If your business isn’t yet using security guard services, it’s time to reconsider. Hiring a security guard service will ensure that you have a trained professional on the premises, to take control of emergency situations, deter thefts, and improve the overall safety of your premises, your inventory, your customers, and your employees. There’s never been a better time to hire professional security guard services, so start protecting your business today.