If you’ve been saving funds for a new car, you might have Land Rover on your mind. This popular manufacturer offers a variety of models.

Every brand-new Land Rover comes with a warranty, which lasts for three years. Usually, the warranty is automatically added to the vehicle upon purchase and comes at no extra cost.

If you buy a second-hand Land Rover, the car dealer will usually provide a three-month warranty that starts on the day of purchase. After this point, the warranty will expire and you’ll no longer have this layer of coverage on your vehicle unless you choose to get a Land Rover extended warranty.

The car dealer will most likely offer you an extended warranty on the day of purchase. Although they aren’t mandatory, they’re worth considering when you buy a second-hand Land Rover.

Why Should You Get an Extended Warranty on Your Car?

Extended warranties offer a number of benefits that are worth the money for many people. Most Land Rover owners choose to get one for peace of mind and financial protection.

You can protect your investment with an extended warranty. It enables you to relax knowing that you won’t be paying out of your own pocket for major repairs on your vehicle.

If you run into trouble with your Land Rover, your warranty provider may cover some of the costs of repairs so you don’t need to dip into your savings.

Most Land Rover extended warranties cover the following components of the vehicle:

Air conditioning

Axles

Brakes

Catalytic converters

Clutch

Electrics

Engine

Gearbox

Manual and automatic transmission

Steering

Suspension

Turbocharger

Why is an Extended Warranty Not Worth Your Money?

As great as extended warranties are for some people, they might not be necessary for you. If you’ve got a large emergency fund set aside in the event of a breakdown or fault in your vehicle, you may be able to pay for repairs out of your own pocket.

There’s also the risk of not making a claim on your policy. If your Land Rover has no faults or damages during the period of the extended warranty, your provider won’t need to help you with any repair costs.

Even if you don’t claim on your warrant policy, you’ll still need to pay the agreed premium price. So, you may end up paying for a warranty that doesn’t yield any return on investment. This is a risk that you may not want to take.

Is it Worth Getting an Extended Warranty on Your Land Rover?

Ultimately, choosing to get an extended warranty comes down to personal preference. If you’re somebody who often worries about things going wrong with your vehicle and having to pay hefty bills for the repairs, an extended warranty will ease your anxiety.

For those of you who have already set aside an emergency fund or have a great stream of income and can easily pay for repairs on your vehicle, a warranty might not be worth your money.