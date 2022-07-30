No, My Hero Academia is not for kids. It is a shonen anime, which means it is meant for a teenage or young adult audience. It is full of violence and some dark themes, so it is not appropriate for younger viewers.

Is My Hero Academia on Netflix?

Yes, My Hero Academia is available on Netflix. The first two seasons are available to stream now, with the third season set to be added on February 19, 2019.

Is My Hero Academia story finished?

My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. It has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump since July 2014, and, as of February 2021, 28 volumes have been collected in tankōbon format.

My Hero Academia is not finished Yet.😊.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers in a world where they have become commonplace, but who still dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted by Japan’s greatest hero, All Might, who shares his quirk with Izuku after recognizing his potential, and later enrolls him in a high school for heroes in training.