Is ry's sister Alice and Perry Mason based on real-life evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson?

HBO Perry Mason takes viewers to the seedy Los Angeles neighborhood in the 1930s. We came into contact with Hollywood gangsters, corrupt LAPD officers and Perry Mason Episode 2, an evangelical church of worship headed by Tatiana Maslany's sister Alice McKeegan. The horrible crime in the center of Perry Mason – a child abduction turned into murder – it has strange and unique ties to Sister Alice's church, the radiant Assembly of God. But is Tatiana Maslany's sister Alice based on a real person? Specifically: it is Perry MasonSister Alice is supposed to be a riff on the true depression era radio evangelist Sister Aimee Semple McPherson?

For nearly a century, the name "Perry Mason" has been synonymous with a cool, smart, and stubborn defense attorney that every wrongfully accused suspect would metaphorically kill to have in his corner. The new Perry Mason The series, however, turns this myth on its head and presents Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) as a gumshoe spot fighting in a gruesome murder / kidnapping case in the early 1930s. A grocer named Matthew Dodson (Nate Corddry) and his wife Emily (Gayle Rankin) are suspected when a kidnapping plan involving their son and a spectacularly huge ransom turns into a lurid murder. Perry Mason is cornered by attorney E.B. Jonathan (John Lithgow) to investigate leads, one of which is the Dodson's chosen parish, the radiant Assembly of God.

Which brings us to Perry Mason Episode 2 … After a flashback on the front lines of World War I, we finally meet Tatiana Maslany's charismatic Sister Alice and discover how tied to Dodger life the Radiant Assembly of God could be. But what does all this have to do with the Depression-era evangelist radio in real life, Aimee Semple McPherson? Let's say Sister Alice and Sister Aimee share many similarities, including a mysterious kidnapping case.

WHO PLAYS TATIANA MASLANY ON HBO PERRY MASON?

Emmy award winner and Orphan Black schoolgirl Tatiana Maslany plays sister Alice McKeegan on HBO Perry Mason. Sister Alice is the lead evangelist in the fictional Radiant Assembly of God. With her light blonde hair, angelic white satin gown and radio microphone, she reaches a massive audience on the airwaves and, most importantly, in the pioneering class of the depression era in Los Angeles. Inspiring people with her barn sermons, she also manages to raise a lucrative amount of money through donations to her church. (Which, you know, everything goes to a good cause, of course …)

Sister Alice enters the Perry Mason Plot because the Dodsons are his parishioners. Furthermore, it is revealed in Episode 2 that Matthew Dodson may have a closer connection to one of the most powerful members of the Radiant Assembly of God than previously suspected. Due to the public nature of the Dodson case, Sister Alice arrives to offer her condolences. She, too, at the end of Episode 2, seems to have a unique interest in the kidnapping and murder case. But why? Hmm … I guess we'll have to see more. Perry Mason discover.

While Sister Alice is an original fictional character, she has more than a passing resemblance to an evangelical radio station of the time: Sister Aimee Semple McPherson. And coincidentally, McPherson was also heavily involved in a mysterious kidnapping case. Its own.

WHO WAS THE REAL "SISTER ALICE"? AIMEE SEMPLE McPHERSON?

Again – again – Perry MasonSister Alice was not a real person. That said, it seems that the writers and / or Tatiana Maslany were inspired by Aimee Semple McPherson, also known as Sister Aimee.

Aimee Semple McPherson grew up the daughter of a devoted Salvation Army mother and after falling in love with a Pentecostal missionary, she dedicated her life to preaching. Over the years, she traveled the world, remarried after the death of her first husband, and became incredibly talented in translating "speaking in tongues." By 1918, she and her mother had moved to Los Angeles, where they established the Angelus Temple. It would be a home for his missionary and soon became a mega church.

In the mid-1920s, McPherson was one of the most famous and influential evangelical voices. Using stage art and radio to reach the masses, he created the Foursquare Church in 1924. In 1925, he played a leading role arguing against evolution and Darwinism in the Scopes trial. Then, in 1926, she mysteriously disappeared. While she claimed she was drugged and taken to a cabin in the Mexican desert, only escaping by chance, there have been other reports that she had actually escaped to have an illicit affair, or worse, to advertise herself. The truth about his disappearance is still unknown.

While Maslany's sister Alice is not the victim of the kidnapping in Perry Mason, she shares some of the characteristics of McPherson's ministry, even a super involved mother, played in Perry Mason by Lili Taylor.

