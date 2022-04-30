It’s that time of year again when Pretty Smart fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if their favorite show will be renewed for another season.

Unfortunately, there has been no word from ABC yet on whether or not Pretty Smart will be coming back.

The cast and crew are keeping tight-lipped about it too, so we may not know until later this month whether or not Season 2 is happening.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the reasons why Pretty Smart should be renewed for another season!

The plotline of the ‘Pretty Smart’

The ‘Pretty Smart’ is unique and differentiates it from other shows in the same genre.

The Pretty Smart girls are a group of unlikely crime-solvers who use their smarts, wit, and style to solve crimes in their neighborhood.

They’re also great role models for young girls, which is something that is becoming increasingly important on television.

The Pretty Smart series has been praised for its strong female characters, and it would be a shame to see it go after only one season.

The show has proved that it has what it takes to be a hit, and we also hope that the powers that be at the network realize that and give Pretty Smart the green light for Season Two. Pretty please?

Names of the characters in the ‘Pretty Smart’

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Emily Osment as Chelsea

Gregg Sulkin as Grant

Olivia Macklin as Claire

Cinthya Carmona as Solana

Michael Hsu Rosen as Jayden

Geoff Ross as Howard

Kevin Miles as Dave

Raphael Chestang as Michael

Ming-Na Wen as Jasmine

Molly Ephraim as Margot Wainwright

John Gemberling as Cody Briggs

Robert Belushi as Johnson

Logan Jennings as Kai

Jessica Pohly as Patron

Dante Swain as Peter

Becky Yamamoto as Irma

Jon Gabrus as Sauna Gary

Stephanie Styles as Karen

Fans on ‘Pretty Smart’

We need more Pretty Smart in our lives! The first season was amazing and we can’t wait for the second. Please renew Pretty Smart

This show is hilarious and so smart! I hope it gets renewed for a second season.

I love Pretty Smart. It’s one of the best television shows right now. Renew it, please!

I don’t want Pretty Smart to be canceled. It’s one of my favorite shows!

There’s no word yet on whether Pretty Smart will be renewed or canceled for a second season.

We’re crossing our fingers that it gets picked up again so we can see more of Margot, Cody, and Jasmine’s hijinks.

Pretty Smart is one of the funniest and most clever shows on TV right now, so hopefully, it gets renewed!

The future success of the ‘Pretty Smart’