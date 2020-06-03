Is social distancing good for your love life?

Boyfriend. Who has only seen in person once. And who never touched.

The duo met at Bumble, and their courtship began slowly. First came FaceTime drinks: whiskey for him, champagne with a bourbon chaser for her. Then they graduated to see "High Fidelity" on Hulu, him in his place and she in his. Along the way, they have texted and chatted for hours and hours.

Finally, more than two months after meeting for the first time, Ravishankar and his new "(more or less) boyfriend" finally agreed to meet in real life for a hike at the Garret Mountain Reservation in Woodland Park, New Jersey, just outside of New York City. The two walked a few miles. They talked. During the three hours they were together, the lovebirds were kept 6 feet away. And they had a lot of fun.

"Of all the guys I've met online, he's the only one that took me months to meet in real life and the one I connected with the most," said Ravishankar, 43. "The conversations took us through."

Ravishankar is not the only person to find this slower pace satisfying. Many single people around the world are also experiencing unexpected benefits from social estrangement. Following the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And other countries & # 39; guidelines to stay 6 feet from others it has forced suitors to focus on getting to know each other rather than getting drunk or undressing.

Ines Vaniman, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Lafayette, California, compared the phenomenon to an unexpectedly chaste Victorian romance for the modern era.

"It's like becoming Victorian, just with a millennial twist," said Vaniman, who advises patients about dating. "You can't touch but you can use your other senses as you get to know someone and assess how well that person could fit into your life. The situation requires you to be brave. And I bet the relationships that come out of it will be really strong."

Why distance matters

In a sense, the trend makes a lot of sense. The pandemic brings all kinds of uncertainties, which can be existentially scary. Faced with this life-threatening future, single people seek comfort in camaraderie, in union, in connection.

In fact, at a time when common sense might suggest that people would be less inclined to go out, traffic on various online dating services has increased.

Match, which is owned by IAC (InterActive Corp) and has become one of the biggest players in the dating space, launched a special microsite for the occasion: " Dating as you distance yourself . "The site brings together questions and answers from an expert with easy-to-access information on how to stay safe from Covid-19. It also shares tips for remote dates, including sharing a virtual glass of wine and watching a live TV show. FaceTime.

Rachel DeAlto, Match's top dating expert, said members flock to the app to meet other eligible singles, noting that the conversations last twice as long as before the pandemic.

DeAlto said this behavior suggests that singles found through the app are having more meaningful chats.

"Our desire to connect with each other will never change, and apps like Match allow people to (do it) even when it's not possible to be face to face," DeAlto wrote in a recent email to CNN. "Nothing will completely take the place of in-person dating, but message, text, and video dates are great ways to meet new people and meet them on a deeper level when physical contact is not on the table."

The video has made a splash in particular. Before the pandemic, approximately 6 percent of Match members indicated their willingness to date someone exclusively by video. Now, thanks in part to a recent Dallas company survey, nearly 70 percent of members surveyed said they would be willing to do so.

High-level professionals

There are many benefits to meeting someone via video at a time when social distancing is the norm.

For starters, you can see them, which means you can observe their non-verbal signals and reactions. Second, in the absence of sharing space with someone physically, the video allows you to feel close. Finally, and not to be minimized, there are the chemistry and attraction factors. We are all driven by these ephemera on some level, and when you can clearly see a potential boyfriend or girlfriend, you can tell if you think he or she is appealing to you and proceed accordingly.

Bela Gandhi, founder and president of Smart Dating Academy , a Chicago dating training service, said that for all these reasons, video is a perfectly viable substitute for meeting in real life.

"Online dating is two-dimensional with six photos and 200 (profile) characters; the video takes a 'two-dimensional' person to three dimensions," Gandhi said. "You can see this person's facial expressions, tone of voice, style and much more on video."

Gandhi added that video dating can also filter out the least serious on the market.

"They're not necessarily going to invest in making videos and meet you if they just want to bother you," he said. In this case, "the screen provides a metaphorical (and literal) barrier to entry."

Ravishankar, the lawyer, said another benefit is not having to dress for a night out.

In the past, he admitted that he could spend 30 minutes preparing for a first date with someone he met online. Now that she's dating someone virtually during a global public health crisis, she apologizes for using whatever she wants.

"This guy right now has seen me at my worst: post-workout, no makeup, most commonly in sweatpants," he said. "Usually this wouldn't happen so soon in a relationship, but it all happens in Covid's time. My philosophy has been: 'You get what you get, feel free to take advantage of it anytime'. And there is a sense of freedom in that. "

Deeper connections

Once a dialogue begins, of course, the need for distance can pave the way for more meaningful connections. Logan Levkoff , a relationship and sexuality educator, said that suitors can lean on the current situation to build emotional intimacy and really work to get to know each other on important issues.

Doing this does not necessarily have to seem like an interrogation; instead, you can make a mental list of topics to cover and try to naturally discuss them in the course of a virtual courtship.

Some of these topics may be ex, family, self-sufficiency, job goals, and life philosophy, to name a few.

"This only works if people are willing to get to know each other, be honest and authentic about their expectations and wishes, and not run into the slightest obstacle along the way, so to speak," Levkoff said. "Building relationships takes time, and right now, that's all we have."

Britney Blair, a psychologist who runs an outpatient mental health clinic in Northern California, agreed, adding that the current crisis has made us all much more willing to be real with someone quickly.

"In today's environment, we are much more likely to talk about the ways we are suffering," said Blair, who is also a co-founder of the sexual wellness website, Lover . "When that's authentic, it's the kind of thing you want to hold onto. It's also really sexy when a potential partner is willing to be so vulnerable and real."

Amy Conkling, 45, in Northern California, has been dating a man who lives about 125 miles away since before the pandemic began, and said the relationship has benefited from the deepest connections they have been able to make. do in video chats. and the telephone.

Conkling met the guy at a site called Zoosk and saw him once before shelter-in-place orders began.

"Yes, it's great, but I found you have to ask yourself: can he talk to you or make you laugh?" she asked. "That's the kind of deeper thing that most people skip. When you don't have constant options like having sex or watching movies, you have to dig a little deeper. What do we have in common that we can talk about or discuss? What can we learn from each other? "

Potential challenges

In addition to FaceTime and video chat working as alternatives to real-world courtship during these crazy times, there are challenges in making the new approach work for you.

First, let's be honest: nothing can replace the experience when you meet someone face to face: that unique electricity generated by learning someone else's story and sharing yours, warts and everything.

Physical connections are also important; sometimes there is nothing like leaning back and planting a kiss.

Vaniman added that in-person interactions can sometimes provide an environment where it is easier to spot warning signs that could indicate that your new partner is bringing anxiety or other mental health problems in the equation In these cases, short, sterile video chats may not tell the whole story.

"It is a stressful time and many people feel very lonely," she said. "A vibe you could have on a date (in real life) could be lost or overlooked on a date on video or FaceTime."

Gandhi, the Chicago dating coach, said that when the pandemic is behind us, he would like to see the video become part of a process that makes single people relate to a potential suitor for an in-person date.

As Gandhi explained, the new protocols would be a four-step process.

"I call it my 'Get to date' plan," joked Gandhi, who appeared on Steve Harvey's talk show and earned the nickname The Fairy Godmother of Dating. "First is messaging, second is a quick 10-minute phone chat. Assuming phone chat works well, the third step is a video appointment. Finally, the fourth step would be in person."

Close the gap

Given the protection rules in place, the highest level moment for a budding relationship these days is when a couple consciously violates social estrangement in an effort to break the quarantine.

Some refer to this process as "non-distancing" and say it can be a powerful statement of commitment.

For Rachelle Tratt and her new boyfriend, the decision turned out to be the moment of truth that has defined their relationship right now.

As Tratt explained, she met her boyfriend through an online dating app in mid-February and was immediately beaten. At the time, he lived in San Francisco and she lived in Santa Monica about 400 miles away, but the distance did not deter them. They spoke on the phone. They interacted extensively on FaceTime. Finally, they planned a meeting in Los Angeles for mid-March.

Within 24 hours of meeting in person, the couple received shelter-in-place orders like millions of other Californians. However, instead of overcoming the pandemic separately, they decided to do it together.

"We had a three-day date planned, but the three days are not over," said Tratt, looking back. "After the connection we had made, we were not willing to let the social distancing get in the way."

Tratt's advice? Look for the authenticity of dating experiences and lean on them whenever you can.

"Everything is so intense right now, you never know who you're going to run into and where it could all lead," he said. "If there was ever a time to introduce yourself and talk about things that really matter, now is the time."