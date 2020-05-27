Is the diet beyond effective for losing weight?





The Beyond Diet is an online diet program that recommends recipes and meals for people to follow with the help of a community focused on the same goal. Enrollment costs $ 47 for an entire year, during which dieters seek not to stray from the path and return to their old habits. The diet beyond is made up primarily of fruits and vegetables, along with protein. Nuts, seeds, and cooking oils can be added to the mixture in moderation. After four weeks, the diet allows poultry products and whole grains according to the principles of the diet. The first phase of the diet is a clean up of unhealthy foods and a complete omission of whole foods, while following meal plans according to the diet schedule. After this, an online test is performed to determine an individual's metabolic rate that indicates the amount of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats that are appropriate to consume. Once this is complete, you can move on to phase two, where recipes include organic foods except sugar, fats, and carbohydrates. Meals generally have grass-fed meat, free-range chicken, whole grains, vegetables, and fruit. One cheat meal is allowed per week so people are delivered with all the ingredients they want. After following the diet plan for 28 days, people are encouraged to use the advice nutritionist Isabel De Los Ríos gives in her book to make individual meals according to their tastes.

Active support of this community by people who are going through specific identifiable obstacles makes it easier to emotionally meet the guidelines. Eliminating sugar from the diet is a positive achievement for anyone, since sugar intake comes with a number of illnesses.

However, whole wheat products are strongly discouraged in the diet, leading to not eating enough B vitamins and rich fiber, both essential to a balanced diet. This diet can also pose long-term challenges, as it restricts the intake of bread and pasta. After the first four weeks of the diet, you can eat bread, even if whole wheat bread has sprouted, which is prohibitive and not easy to consume indefinitely. An integral part of the diet is green powdered drink, for which people have to spend $ 3 a day, causing financial strain.




