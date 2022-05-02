We all have heard about the LGBT community. Some people might think that is just a phase and they do not support it. There are a lot of strong beliefs that prevent them from accepting the fact that people can be in a romantic relationship with same-sex humans. Or that they are transgender and they do not feel right in their bodies. These are some pressing issues in today’s society that are gaining more and more momentum.

Even though this term has been used since 1990, the community has developed over time. people were afraid to come out and say they are gay or lesbian. And this was mostly because if they did it, they were subject to bullying, aggression, and so on. This does not mean that over 30 years later they can live in harmony and peace in society. So, it seems that LGBT is a topic that is quite popular, especially among students.

What Is LGBT?

LGBT is an umbrella term that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. Over time, the term has been completed with other abbreviations too. LBGTQ2+ is another one, where Q stands for queer and 2 is for two-spirited. + is for keeping the abbreviation short when in writing, as the full one is LGBTTTQQIAA.

However, LGBT is mostly used when you want to name the whole community. This civil movement is like a breath of fresh air to many students and people who identify themselves as part of this community.

Why Is LGBT Education Important to Students?

Some might wonder why students should learn about LGBT. but the answer is simple. They learn about people in this community and how to treat them. There are a lot of stereotypes and prejudices against the LGBT community. They are constantly marginalized and they are refused many rights, such as to adopt children. Even though some countries are hopefully moving towards more friendly politics for the LGBT community, there still is a long way to go. Getting an education in college and having a course or a class on LGBT-related topics can turn out to be so helpful.

Scotland is the first country in the world that took this step and included an LGBT education program in schools. Within the program, any student will be taught by a teacher about the history of the LGBT community, LGBTQ terms, and gender identity. The program aims to promote equality among students and reduce bullying. Many studies show that LGBT children and teens who have come out were bullied by their peers. And this is only negatively contributing to their mental health. A lot of them are prone to developing depression, severe anxiety, panic attacks, or suicidal ideation.

Indeed, changing people’s beliefs is hard, especially when they are so strongly rooted in their being. However, teaching youngsters to accept the LGBT community and not judge it for their choices is a good starting point. It is a great solution to the issue of prejudice, one that will help tackle it.

It is for this reason that many teachers ask students to write an essay or academic assignment on LGBT-related topics. There are so many LGBT essay topics to write about that writing about just a few of them will help students understand this community better. If students write an LGBT essay in school, they will become more aware of the things this community goes through. And will favor their understanding, compassion, and empathy.

Moreover, it will be nice for those students who already identify themselves as part of the LGBT community but did not come out to see they are cared for. These education programs will increase the acceptance and tolerance of the LGBT community in society, which can pave the way to more positive changes.

Teaching About LGBT

Even though the topic is a popular one, it hardly makes its place in the education curricula. Teachers are trained to teach inclusion and equality to students, but few of these training pieces focus on the LGBT community. In schools, there are a lot of sexist and homophobic remarks done and teachers should know how to intervene and mediate the situation.

Moreover, they should know how to present complex topics such as gender identity and be ready to answer challenging topics. Students should understand the importance of accepting others as they are. They should be taught to let go of stereotypes and see every human as equal, no matter its sexual orientation, native country, or skin color.