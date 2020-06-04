Is the Live-Action Masters of the Universe Movie Still Happening?

The reboot of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie has spent many years stuck in development. This is where the project is currently located.

Here's a status update on slow development Masters of the universe restart live action movie. Originated as a series of sword and witchcraft fantasy action figures in the early 1980s, the character of Prince Adam / He-Man and the other residents of the planet Eternia now encompasses everything from comics to animated television series and other forms of media. They have even appeared in live action Masters of the universe movie, which bombed at the box office in 1987 only to accumulate cult following for decades to come.

A second attempt to adapt He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of the gang in live action for the big screen has been ongoing since 2007, when John Woo was wooed to direct. After nothing came of it, the Masters of the universe The rights were transferred from Warner Bros. to Sony in 2009, and the project basically started again. Since then, the film has become a revolving door for directors, with filmmakers such as John Stevenson (Kung Fu Panda), Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), McG (Terminator Salvation) and David S. Goyer (Krypton) Queuing up to make decisions only to walk away later. An even greater number of writers have stabbed the script at the time, as part of Sony's ongoing effort to establish a story and tone suitable for the fantasy adventure.

In recent years, the reboot seems to be about to finally happen. In addition to blocking a couple of directors (Band of thieves helmers Aaron and Adam Nee) and writers (Iron Man and Men in Black: International duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway), Masters of the universe finally started pitching, with To all the boys& # 39; Noah Centineo signed up to play He-Man in the spring of 2019. Since then, it seems the movie has been in trouble again, prompting Sony to remove it from the January release schedule and give its date. earlier in 2021 for Unexplored. (The late adaptation of the video game has also been delayed but, well, that's another story.)

With film and TV production currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is difficult to say exactly what is happening with Masters of the universe. Sony may still be planning to move the film forward in its current form and is simply waiting to see how the health crisis unfolds from here before setting a new release date. Alternatively, they could be looking to hand the slow development project over to someone else. In fact, last fall, it was reported that Sony was considering selling the Masters of the universe restart Netflix. The streaming service is already home to animation. She-Ra and the princesses of power Television show (which aired after five seasons in May) and is working on a follow-up to the 1980s cartoon series He-Man titled Masters of the Universe: RevelatioNo, so it is not surprising to hear that they are interested in this new live action movie.

Considering the live action Masters of the universe rebooting has most of the qualities Netflix looks for in its stores (including franchise potential), it wouldn't be a shock if Sony decided to sell it to the service, rather than investing even more time and money in a project that is not a safe bet at the box office. Not to mention, between Unexplored finally moving forward again Ghostbusters and Bad boys downstream sequels, and the studio working overtime to build the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, Masters of the universe It doesn't seem to be a priority for them at the moment. Either way, the film has apparently been pushed into the background once again, and may or may not be stuck there for the foreseeable future.

