Is the summer trip spreading the coronavirus?

College Park, Maryland (CNN) – The coronavirus has not killed the summer trip.

New travel data shows that across the country, Americans are making more long trips than they were before the pandemic struck, a trend that has worried experts that these travelers might transmit the virus.

Rise in travel

During the week before the July 4 holiday, Americans made 32.2 million trips over 50 miles, according to data prepared by the Maryland Transportation Institute for the federal government. That's slightly more than the 31.9 million long trips made during the same period in 2019.

"We did a good job during the months of March and April staying home, but it seems that when we get to July 4, we are going back to where they were before the pandemic," Aref Darzi, a researcher at the institute, told CNN.

"We were hoping to see more travel during the holidays, but getting back to where we were before the pandemic was a bit surprising to us," Darzi said.

The institute uses anonymous location data from cell phones to map how people move. Data includes all trips, including train and plane.

Traveling by car

Amtrak says its bookings have decreased significantly, and security checkpoint data shows airports are seeing about a quarter of foot traffic last year, suggesting that car travel has increased. fstop123 / E + / Getty Images

But the numbers suggest that many of the trips are by car. The measure of ultra-long trips (more than 500 miles) is a third of what it was last year. Amtrak says its bookings have dropped significantly, and data from the security checkpoint shows that airports are seeing about a quarter of foot traffic last year.

The trends are "really troubling," Darzi said. "We know that if a person from one region goes to another region that has the disease, a new outbreak can start in a new region."

According to data from the Maryland Transportation Institute, only about three in 10 people in various critical states (Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas) did not venture out on the holiday weekend.

Luisa Franzini, Ph.D. and a professor and president of the University of Maryland, said in an interview that she does not believe there is a widespread understanding of the risks of traveling to a meeting.

"Even outdoor events, like barbecues or an outdoor party, can still be broadcast events," he said.

He noted that traveling by car does not carry the same risks as sharing a crowded plane cabin or a train car with others.

Unavoidable risks

Although traveling by car can reduce some risks, other external factors, such as stopping for gasoline or food, cannot be controlled. Shutterstock

"But that doesn't mean you don't have any risks," said Franzini. "There is still the risk during the trip when they stop at the service station to get gas, or go to the restaurant. That is certainly risky. And then, once they reach their destination, there are also risks."

Dr. David Damsker, who heads the health department in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is also concerned about what happens when travelers return home from places like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a vacation destination and point hot from coronavirus.

"We are seeing that about half of our new cases are infected people while traveling," he said.

"It is very important because without those cases, we would obviously have a better prevalence here in Bucks County. Citizens traveling now are increasing our number by becoming infected elsewhere."

A measured approach

Damsker told CNN he understands that "people feel a little bit stifled" and believes a call to eliminate summer vacation would fail. Therefore, his approach is to urge returning travelers to stay home and avoid public places.

"People are going to travel. You cannot keep people in their homes forever," he said.

When they leave, Damsker said he expects them to wear a face mask, avoid bars, and practice social distancing.

And it urges travelers to carefully consider the rate of coronavirus cases at their destination.

"If you don't have to go to a state where there is a high prevalence, don't go."