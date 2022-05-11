French language is the most internationally significant Romance language in the world. It is one of the fastest growing languages in the world and one of the six official languages of the United Nations. French is the official language in over 20 countries including Belgium, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Canada, the Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, France, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Mali, Monaco, Niger, Rwanda, Seychelles, Senegal, Switzerland, Togo and Vanuatu. It is the second-most used official language. France is the world’s fifth-biggest economy and number three destination for foreign investment. Thus, French translation is one of the highest paying translations in the world and French translators are in demand.

Alsun Translation Office Dubai gives you reasons why there is a demand for French translators.

French language is spoken widely in different countries across the globe; about 300 million people actively speak French. Thus, in many fields such as financial, medical and legal, English to French translation services are in high demand. The demand is supported by the need to translate a wide variety of documents including official and personal documents. Translators who are skilled in French are widely in demand in business, science, medical and legal sectors.

Types of French Translation Services

Legal French Translation

Financial French Translation

Medical French Translation

Marketing French Translation

Technical French Translation

French translation services cover a wide range of documents including:

Marriage certificates

Tax reports.

Bank statements

Contracts and Agreements.

Immigration document.

Medical reports

Website translation

Powers of Attorney

Terms and conditions

Expert reports

Letters of credit

Driving License

Birth Certificate

Marketing materials.

User guide.

Diplomas and degrees.

Before choosing a French translator in Dubai, it is important to select a native-speaker translator. Alsun team of native-speaker translators delivers 100% accurate French translation Dubai.

Native speaking professional French translators

Alsun Translation Office Dubai provides accurate French translations at affordable prices. We have wide experience in French translation. We’ve successfully delivered successful translation projects from and into French in high quality on assigned deadlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

We provide:

French into Arabic and Arabic into French translations.

French into English and English into French translations.

French into German and German into French translations.

Send us your document and we will give you an immediate free quote.