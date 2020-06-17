Is this double-decker seat the future of air travel?

(CNN) – A design that reconfigures aircraft cabs with reclining double-decker seats in a premium economy is being touted as a possible solution for travelers looking for more protection against the spread of Covid-19.

Zephyr Seat is the vision of designer Jeffrey O & # 39; Neill, who believes that the isolation from other passengers that his creation will offer could be a game changer in the wake of the pandemic.

"We believe that new types of travelers will require privacy or want to pay more for that as much as they would pay for the ability to sleep," Neill, founder and CEO of startup Zephyr Aerospace, told CNN Travel. .

With Zephyr Seat, airlines could provide double-decker seats in a 2-4-2 configuration that, according to O & # 39; Neill, would allow most global airlines to maintain the same density of seats offered by their existing premium economy cabins. .

Sitting in a premium economy, O & # 39; Neill realized midway through the long distance trip that he wasn't going to close his eyes.

"I am probably on the highest rated airline in the world, and I am receiving wonderful service and the food is edible, but I cannot sleep," he recalls. "This is really awkward. Why is it so difficult to find an affordable way to lie down on a 19-hour flight?"

Real estate on an airplane is expensive, and airlines generally don't want to sacrifice space.

But O & # 39; Neill found himself remembering a long-distance bus trip he had made on a trip through Argentina. The bus was using bunks and she had slept much better than on her apparently more luxurious air journey to Singapore. It occurred to him that maybe that was the solution.

This was two years ago, and O & # 39; Neill says his idea, from graduating from the back of a napkin drawing he dreamed of with his design partner, to a life-size mockup, which he says demonstrates his viability.

Double-deck seats

The Zephyr seat offers a double-deck airplane interior concept. Courtesy of Zephyr Aerospace

Zephyr's two-story concept uses the space between a standard seat and a top compartment.

"Basically, we fit another seat completely on top of another," explains O & # 39; Neill. "So it's essentially two levels, it's not as high off the ground as people might imagine, it's just four and a half feet off the ground from the entry point to the lower seat and the upper seat."

The result, says O & # 39; Neill, is more legroom for passengers without the airline being forced to sacrifice space or reduce passenger numbers.

The idea is still in its infancy, although O & # 39; Neill says it has identified an engineering partner, and has been in talks with four major airlines, including the US airline Delta, though there are no firm commitments at the moment.

He presented the idea to airline executives at the Airline Interiors Expo 2019 in Hamburg, Germany, and said he received some valuable comments on how to make the seat a viable option for the mid-range aviation market.

The next stage would be to pass the product through the required safety tests, which could be a three-year process.

New aviation opportunities

Of course, there is currently a question mark on the future of aviation, with no one knowing exactly what air travel will look like in the coming months, let alone years.

There is likely to be an increased demand for social distancing on board from both passengers and airlines – recent flights have shown that current in-flight configurations make this difficult.

O & # 39; Neill recognizes that the new aviation landscape fits his vision of Zephyr Seat.

Designer Jeff O & # 39; Neill believes the seat will allow Premium Economy travelers to sleep better. Courtesy of Zephyr Aerospace

The greater privacy the seat would offer, he says, could reassure travelers who demand social distance on board. That said, the concept, like other ideas in the pipeline, doesn't fully solve the problem of being too close to planes and Covid's potential risk.

O & # 39; Neill is also pointing to a future where there could probably be fewer flights scheduled and those that are operating could be busier and more expensive, something we are already seeing to happen.

"The price of a business class or first class seat will be out of range for probably about 85% of all travelers, meaning that a more affordable option could become a reality or a consideration for many of those people." , He says. .