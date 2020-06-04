Is Vacuum Cramorant A Real Pokemon?

The official Pokemon channel recently released a new trailer for the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC that covered both The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, and may have also revealed a new Pokemon. The trailer was essentially a montage of clips taken from the next Sword and shield DLC that showed new environments, new Pokemongetting back Pokemon that were cut from the original game and different elements of the story. While the trailer was filled with surprising new content that reignited player excitement over the long-awaited DLC, a few stills from the trailer raised many questions.

The new trailer lasts three minutes and 31 seconds, and each second of the trailer shows the player something new and exciting. However, from the 45 to 46 second mark there are some frames where a void-like creature appears to be sitting on someone's living room floor, and spits out what one can only suppose is an item that will progress the narrative of the DLC in some way. This void closely resembles a Cramorant, which is a new Pokemon which was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield. While many have speculated that this may be a funny looking vacuum, the Vacuum Cramorant may be a new species of Pokemon.

There are merits to both sides of the argument. For example, there are many other instances in Pokemon games where there are gadgets made to look alike Pokemon. There are Gen 3 Pokedolls, Rotom-dexes that are technically Pokemon but it can't be used as normal Pokemon, and there are many street signs or appliances scattered around each game that in no way count as real life Pokemon. While GameFreak may post this clip in advance so the player is hopeful about a new type of Pokemon These are all the reasons why Vacuum Cramorant could be real.

The vacuum scaler could be artificially manufactured

This may surprise some readers, but there are many Pokemonmade by the man Pokemonand even Pokemon that were created by the influence of humans. The most famous example is Mewtwo, created by scientists who tried to clone Mew's DNA. This doesn't really apply to the vacuum Cramorant unless scientists tried to mix the DNA of a normal Cramorant with a vacuum … but that's too ridiculous even for Pokemon.

There are still many other man-made Pokemon which could help explain how a vacuum Cramorant will emerge in Pokemon Sword & Shield & # 39; s Isle of Armor DLC. Pokemon such as Voltorb, Porygon, and Magearna were made by humans with technology. Porygon and Magearna were even intentionally made, proving that it is possible for humans to create new species of Pokemon. Magearna and Voltorb also demonstrate that pieces of equipment like Pokeballs, or even lots of nuts and bolts, can be brought to life to make them a reality. Pokemon So why can't it be the same for a vacuum cleaner?

Pokémon that imitate other Pokémon

There are not many examples of Pokemon that imitate the appearance of others and even less that copy a Pokemon & # 39; s appearance through artificial means. One Pokemon what comes to mind is Mimikyu, who is a ghost guy Pokemon covering his appearance on a sheet that looks like Pikachu. Mimikyu wears this costume because her real body is said to be incredibly awful, so she hides her appearance to get closer to others. There's others Pokemon like Ditto or Zoroark, who change their physical appearance to look like others Pokemonbut the Vacuum Cramorant is unlikely to fit into that category of Pokemon.

However, there is a Pokemon which takes the form of household appliances, which could be the case with Vacuum Cramorant. Rotom is a Pokemon whose shape is influenced by whatever device you have chosen to own. One of the most prominent examples of this is the Rotomdex which was introduced in Pokemon sun and moon. While the Rotomdex is a true Pokemon, he was never usable in battle. However, Rotom's other forms were usable in battle, including his mower, cooler, and swing fan forms. Interestingly, all of its usable forms are vacuum cleaner-like appliances.

The voodoo creeper seems sensitive

In the Isle of Armor DLC trailer, Vacuum Cramorant can be seen regurgitating a very bright orb that players can only assume is a special item that was absorbed while doing housework. As players may have noticed, he does it on his own, seemingly without external influence on his actions. The trailer doesn't show what actions have been taken up to this point, but coming out of what was shown it appears that Vacuum Cramorant is quite responsive. It even perfectly mimics the normal actions of a Cramorant, making the Vacuum Cramorant look more like a living creature than an appliance.

There's also no cable attached to the Vacuum Cramorant's body, raising the question of where it gets its power. As for his overall design, it is actually a very poorly done void, which would also make sense for him to be a true Pokemon. Overall, it appears to be just a Cramorant metal head and rubber tube attached to a pressure cooker and gas cylinder, raising the question of how it would work even if the Cramorant vacuum cleaner really worked. His appearance and actions make him seem more real (poorly done) Pokemon.

There are many reasons why the Vacuum Cramorant could be a real Pokemon. There are many others Pokemon which are man-made, and many Pokemon they look like household appliances. Its appearance is also similar to a Pokemon that already exists, but there are many Pokemon They also imitate the appearance of others. And finally, although he only appears for a second in the trailer, his movements make him seem more alive than any void a player has ever seen. Regardless, players will have to wait until June 17 when the Pokemon Sword and Shield The Isle of Armor DLC is released to see if Vacuum Cramorant is the real deal or not.

