Is Vanderpump Rules Series Officially Over?

After yet another season of the same antics, fans of the Vanderpump Rules wonder if the series is officially after featuring uninteresting rookies.

The adorable children of Vanderpump Rules They have ended another season with as much drama as when they started. Kristen Doute has been fighting an uphill battle to win back her friends and bystanders after years of heated outbursts. Despite the fact that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got married, it looks like she is going back to her old playboy style. And the We-Ho witches have given up on their friendship.

The season has finally come to an end and the first half of the reunion aired via Zoom, but fans are concerned that this is the end of the road for the gang. Season 8 introduced a little new blood into the mix and, to be honest, they didn't really add to the show. There was Charli Burnett, a vivacious young woman who believed that pasta created America's obesity problem, so she had never tried it. She tried to make a name for herself at the meeting by calling Jax, but he closed it. She was not wrong to call him a thug, her voice was stronger.

The biggest issue in question were callous tweets by TomTom manager Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The tweets appeared around the premiere and showed Max speaking degrading thoughts about the black and Chinese community. He apologized for the meeting, saying he was an adult and that those comments were made ten years ago. Let us point out that ten years ago he would have been 17. The man was not a child, he had formed his own thoughts and essentially would have known the right from the wrong. He would have already learned about equal rights movements in history class. There is no excuse for his behavior, and many do not believe he will be allowed to return to the program. Lisa Vanderpump explained that the man she knew now is not the same man and that is why she did not fire him.

Finally, the OG group is old. They are no more than twenty years old and they continue with their lives. Half of them are married or in serious relationships. Buying houses and saving for retirement is on your mind. Bravo fans really wonder if the network is looking to end the shows as the only OG left was Schena Shay and God knows her stories would only be about her life as "Good as Gold". It is highly likely that the show will end after one more season, or that there will be a spin-off after Stassi Schroeder's wedding. Many believe that her bad girl attitude should never have been so much fun from day one. So if the network decides not to broadcast your wedding as an independent segment, we would agree with that as well. So let's raise our glasses to the OGs they made Vanderpump Rules and the rookies who finished it.

