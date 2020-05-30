Is Watchr Showrunner Damon Lindelof ready to make a Superman movie?

Now that Henry Cavill is said to be returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel, fans have begun making hopeful predictions for a new Superman movie. Damon Lindelof, who co-created Lost and put your own spin Watchers As a television show it is at the top of the list for many fans for directing the new movie. Lindelof addressed the lawsuit in a recent interview.

"It's immensely flattering even to be considered for … I think he's obviously on par with Batman and the Big Two. He's incredibly daunting. I think the challenge with Superman will always be what Superman means in The Contemporary Setting? For a Character, for a culture that basically moved into this sphere of antiheroes, how do you make room for Superman, who is a kind of original superhero?

RELATED: Shazam Director Jokingly Adds Henry Cavill To Superman Cameo Scene

In the past, Lindelof contributor J.J. Abrams had been linked to a Superman project that finally never made it to theaters. Damon Lindelof is naturally aware of that canceled project, and admits that he personally could not improve Superman movie of what Abrams had planned.

"But it's interesting that you mentioned JJ because long before he worked with him on Lost, JJ actually wrote a Superman script that was never made for a variety of reasons, mainly of which I think Wolfgang Petersen was trying to do a Superman Versus Batman Movie They were also trying to do JLA This was all before Chris Nolan came in and basically took over Batman etc but it was all lost in the wash He has had a long-term obsession with Superman. I think what I would say is that I would love to see a JJ Superman movie, but I don't have an opinion on the character that would be better than that. "

The movie Abrams wrote the script for was called Superman: flyby, and the two versions of the first drafts of history that made their way online configured the film as something that it would have done Iron Man They look like children playing with their action figures.

Abrams' scripts focused on a young Superman heir to the still existing krypton throne. Fighting against the forces of a General Zod with the name changed to fulfill an ancient prophecy, Superman would have come across the fighting reporter Lois Lane, the faithful companion Jimmy Olsen and a Lex Luthor, who, according to the version of the script, would have been a CIA agent who is secretly a Kryptonian sleeper, or a mad scientist who mentally mixes with alien technology, loses his hair, and becomes a super smart billionaire.

Giant Kryptonian robot battles were planned, Superman dying and rising again, massive destruction across the planet, and a Man of Steel possibly played by Matt Bomer, although oddly enough Henry Cavill was also in the running for the role.

The film was never finally made, but with Abrams now officially aboard the DCEU with a Dark justice league live-action adaptation for HBO Max, the day may come when we can see him do some version of his Superman movie for the big screen. This news comes from ComicBook.com.

Themes: Superman