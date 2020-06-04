Is Your City Affected by the Outage?

Comcast is experiencing a massive random outage affecting Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and most major cities in the country at the worst time.

Comcast customers in the United States are experiencing major disruptions. The problem is widespread and affects multiple states on both coasts, as well as on the northern and southern borders.

This being the first major breakdown in telecommunications since the start of the social drift and the COVID-19 pandemic, people are understandably panicking. The first reports of the problem on Twitter were packaged along with a narrative that this is perhaps an intentional disruption given that it covers the main metropolitan areas where there are currently protests against racial injustice. For others, it is a sobering and depressing understanding that the Internet is significantly more important during a global crisis, despite the fact that most of the United States. USA They slowly begin to reopen.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Which Internet and Cable Companies Offer Home Visits During the COVID-19 Quarantine?

Reports of the Comcast / Xfinity service outage started around 2:30 p.m. ET, and many users turned to Twitter to express their frustration with the problem. According to the Downdetector website, the affected areas are spread across the continental United States. The site uses a heatmap-like system to illuminate areas experiencing service interruption, where the redder an area is, the more severe the problem is. Previous Downdetector maps showed that nearly the entire west coast had lost Comcast service, as well as the northern half of Texas, parts of Colorado and Kansas, and the entire east coast. As of this writing, all the states of Illinois and Indiana appear in red, as do most of Michigan. A Twitter user posted a screenshot of a live chat from Comcast's customer service saying it was an unplanned outage and that services should resume around 7 PM.

How to see if you are affected

Obviously, some people in the affected areas know and are already struggling to manage the problem. However, if you are curious which places are experiencing Comcast downtime right now, Downdetector and similar sites are a good way to check it out. According to disgruntled customers on Twitter, getting to Comcast is difficult right now due to the extreme volume of calls. As a result, the company has been communicating with customers on Twitter, often recommending that they check https: //xfin.tv/status to see if this interruption is the cause of any problem you may be experiencing.

This is one of the biggest disruptions in recent memory for a company that already struggles with a less than flawless reputation, to say the least. The timing, which is probably unintentional, could practically be no worse, as people depend on Comcast services for work, school, entertainment and, recently, information on protests across the country. Hopefully things will return to normal in a few hours.

More: How Comcast leaked contact information for 200,000 customers

Source: Twitter

Facebook engineer gives up company refusal to act on Trump post