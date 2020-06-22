Isaiah Thomas reveals emotional Father's Day story about Kobe Bryant

Father's Day in 2020 was a little different for NBA player Isaiah Thomas.

The former point guard tweeted Sunday that he used to text the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant every day of the father, and Bryant would respond immediately.

"I always texted Kobe on Father's Day and he would immediately respond 😢 #RIP," wrote Thomas.

Father's Day is definitely an emotional holiday for Bryant's wife Vanessa and the rest of his family. Bryant was traveling with his daughter Gianna to a youth basketball tournament that he was playing on January 26 when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, killing them and seven others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Thomas also knows something about tragedy too. As he was preparing for the 2017 Boston Celtics opening round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in 2017, his sister, Chyna, died in a car accident.

Thomas is currently a free agent, but he is still committed to joining a team in the near future.