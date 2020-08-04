Isaias is again a hurricane. Landing expected in a few hours.

The National Weather Service forecasts Tuesday that gusts of wind from tropical storm Isaias will reach nearly 70 mph in New York City.

According to Ross Dickman, the meteorologist in charge of the weather service in New York City, the storm could bring the strongest winds to the metropolitan area since Superstorm Sandy nearly eight years ago.

The maximum wind gust at John F. Kennedy International Airport during Sandy was 69 mph on October 29, 2012. The current forecast calls for a maximum gust of wind on Tuesday afternoon of 69 mph in New York City.

Dickman said "the Isaiah wind and flood impacts will be similar to what the city has seen from some of the strongest coastal storms," ​​such as nor storms, "but we have not seen one as strong in many years."

A key difference between the forecast for Isaias and that experienced in Hurricanes Irene and Sandy will be the direction of the winds.

"The route for Isaias is west of the city, which will mean that the wind direction is from the southeast, south and southwest," said Dickman. "We rarely see the strongest winds from this direction … normally, they come from the northeast and northwest."

Dickman explained that this is likely to result in further damage and loss of power from downed trees, as "vulnerable vegetation has not experienced winds like this in a long time."