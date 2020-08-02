Isaias is approaching Florida: live updates

Downtown Isaias is expected to move today within miles of Florida's east coast. While it is unclear whether the storm will make landfall in the US, the possibility cannot be ruled out, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

So what happens after that? The center of the storm could affect the Carolinas coast early Tuesday, and current forecasts show that it is possible to make landfall along the Carolinas.

The storm could move along the coasts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states Tuesday through Wednesday.

The Governors of Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia have declared states of emergency, allowing officials to move resources and equipment for recovery.