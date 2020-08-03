Isaias May Bring Stronger Winds To New York City Since Superstorm Sandy

People walk on the beach Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Isaiah is expected to become a hurricane before his planned landing in the Carolinas later today.

In North Carolina, the Outer Banks communities of Ocracoke Island, which suffered a direct impact from Hurricane Florence in 2018, and Hatteras Island issued mandatory evacuations on Friday for all visitors and residents ahead of the anticipated storm that could cause flooding. on the coast and adjacent properties. , making the roads in the area impassable.

Visitors were ordered to evacuate Ocean Island and Holden Beach from North Carolina before Saturday, authorities said.

Inland, the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers are expected to rise above the moderate flood level, the The North Carolina Department of Emergency Management tweeted Sunday.

On Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he would not issue a mandatory evacuation, but that residents should continue to monitor the weather situation.

"Right now we hope this storm won't hit us hard if it hits at all," said McMaster. "At this time we have no intention of declaring any type of evacuation."

South Carolina Division of Emergency Management (SCEMD) Director Kim Stenson said his department will implement its new emergency response plan for a Covid environment that includes virus detection, the provision of personal protective equipment , as well as the creation of areas of isolation and social distance in shelters.

SCEMD will examine people before they get on buses for transportation to shelters and will have fewer people on buses, which will require more trips, he said.

The shelters are for those in homes that may not be able to withstand strong tropical storm winds, Stenson added.