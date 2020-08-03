Islamic State attacks Afghan prison

KABUL, Afghanistan – An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan with hundreds of its members enraged on Monday after killing at least 21 people in fighting overnight, a local official said.

Another 43 people were injured in the attack that started on Sunday night when a suicide bomber from the Islamic State crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into the prison entrance.

More assailants opened fire. So far, three attackers have been killed, but the battle continued on Monday with sporadic shots fired from the prison grounds, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

Some of the dead were prisoners, Khogyani said. as well as civilians, prison guards and Afghan security personnel.

The assault on the prison hit Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar, about 115 kilometers (70 miles) east of the capital, Kabul.

The affiliate of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, known as IS in Khorasan province, claimed responsibility for the attack. The affiliate is based in Nangarhar province.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. However, some prisoners have escaped during the fighting, said another provincial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to journalists.

The prison houses some 1,500 inmates, of whom several hundred are believed to belong to the Islamic State group affiliated with Afghanistan.

The attack comes a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said a senior commander of the Islamic State group was killed by Afghan special forces near Jalalabad.

While the Islamic State group has seen its so-called caliphate spread across Iraq and Syria eliminated after a yearlong campaign, the group continued to fight in Afghanistan. Extremists have also fought against the Taliban in the country, whom the United States ousted after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion after the September 11 attacks.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press that his group was not involved in the Jalalabad attack. The United States reached a peace agreement with the Taliban in February. A crucial second round of negotiations between the Taliban and the political leadership in Kabul has not yet started. Still, Washington and NATO have already begun withdrawing troops in line with the agreement.

"We have a ceasefire and we are not involved in any of these attacks anywhere in the country," he said.

The Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire starting Friday for the grand Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday. The ceasefire expired at 12 a.m.Monday, though it was not immediately clear if it would expand as the United States pushes for an early start to intra-Afghan negotiations that have been repeatedly delayed since Washington signed a peace agreement. with the Taliban in February. .

The Taliban also denied being involved in a suicide bombing in the eastern province of Logar on Thursday night that killed at least nine people and injured 40.

Afghanistan has seen a recent increase in violence, with most of the attacks claimed by the affiliate of the local Islamic State group.