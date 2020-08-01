Island off Cape Cod opened for the first time in 300 years

For the first time in 300 years, the public can now explore Sipson Island.

The island, which was purchased by white settlers from the native town of Monomoyick in 1711, is located in the Pleasant Bay area of ​​Cape Cod and covers 24 acres of virgin land.

"It is really important to us as an organization and community to be able to communicate the importance of this indigenous history and teach the values ​​of those who lived on the island before 1711," Sipson Island Trust President Tasia Blough told CNN.

Visitors can only arrive in boats less than 22 feet long and enter through the east coast due to the island's sensitive ecosystem. Once there, day guests have the option of hiking, strolling along the sandy beaches, and snorkelling.

"When it was for sale … there were several conservation organizations that wanted to find a way to raise the money … [to] protect it, preserve it, preserve it and make it accessible to the public," Blough told CNN.

While there are four structures on the island, three of them will be removed "to create and build an open-air research and education center."

Funds are still being raised to buy the eight acres on the island that are not in the name of the trust.