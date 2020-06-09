Islanders and Rangers take big step to restart NHL season

The islanders' practice facilities reopened for small-group volunteer training on Monday, as Phase 2 of the NHL's "Back to the Game" plan officially began.

A limited group of players, including Josh Bailey, Matt Martin, Thomas Greiss and Cal Clutterbuck, participated in training on Monday at the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. Scott Mayfield, Devon Toews and Chris Gibson, who served as the starting goalkeeper for the team's affiliate AHL this season, were also seen entering the facility on Monday.

The Rangers plan to reopen the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown starting Tuesday.

Speaking on a Zoom call with reporters after the islanders' training on Monday, Bailey said the group "didn't go crazy on Day 1," but it was nice to be back on the ice with their teammates.

"After three months, there's a little bit of rust, so you just go out there and put your legs underneath you, move the record a little bit, get a few shots, just go over the fundamentals," Bailey said. "Then as we move forward we will start to increase the conditioning side of things, I'm sure we will do a little bit this week." It continues to progress as we get closer to camp. ”

Bailey mentioned that she took a COVID-19 test last weekend and another on Monday before participating in small group training. He also said he hopes to enter the practice facility three times this week.

Players participating in Phase 2 are expected to remain in the same groups of six or fewer to limit potential exposure until the league progresses to Phase 3, which will conduct formal training camps to prepare for the playoff tournament. of 24 teams that were approved last month. The league informed players in late May that the third phase would not take place until at least July 10.

Coaches and other personnel may observe during Phase 2, but not skate. Also, players are not allowed to exercise or skate in other facilities during this time.

Bailey, who welcomed a girl into his family during the quarantine, said he was more "eager" to go back to playing hockey than concerned about her health. However, it has been a challenge for Bailey to imagine what Phase 4 and the NHL's 24-team playoff format will look like.

"I think it's really just understanding how it's going to be different. It doesn't matter how it all comes together, when, how, yes, whatever the case may be, it won't be what we're used to," he said. "Yes, we could go out into an empty building, but you're still with the boys, you still have all that routine we normally go through."

Bailey admitted that he has wondered how long he will have to be away from his wife and children.

"But that will all be part of that," he said. "We will have to make sacrifices here and there when the time comes."

Rangers known to be in the area include Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Marc Staal, Brendan Smith, and Julien Gauthier. However, it is unknown who will participate in Tuesday's voluntary training.

Igor Shesterkin's agent Rick Komarow told The Post that the rookie netminder has been training in Florida and plans to be on the ice later this week. He is expected to remain in Florida for now.