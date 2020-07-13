Islanders Barry Trotz gives insight into NHL restart plan

Islanders coach Barry Trotz has just 13 days to evaluate his expanded roster of training camps and prepare his players for the playoffs.

Thirteen days, beginning Monday with the first full team training in four months, to form a lineup to defeat the Florida Panthers in the best-of-five qualifying round. Thirteen days to get rid of the rust of not skating competitively for four months. Thirteen days to put everything together.

General manager Lou Lamoriello expressed confidence in the foundation the organization established during the hiatus, bowing his cap to Trotz for organizing a communication program between the coaching staff and the players while everyone was away.

Trotz is not concerned about lack of time. He goes to camp with a plan.

"We are going to let it develop a little bit," Trotz said in a Zoom call on Saturday afternoon. “I think you have to go there with a plan, part of that plan is based on history. And I think there will also be an opportunity for some guys who can take advantage of a place where maybe they were injured or maybe they didn't have the year they thought, they can take advantage of the ice time.

"It is preparation, preparation for the playoffs, but there is also an evaluation process for some places," he added. Who could play with whom? But we have to start with a base and part of that base is based on some history. "

Trotz is confident that the islanders have done the necessary work during their months apart, especially defender Adam Pelech and center Casey Cizikas.

Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the regular season, the islanders had the impression that they would be without Pelech for the rest of the year while recovering from surgery on their Achilles. Cizikas came out suddenly indefinitely after suffering a leg laceration in February.

Now, the islanders have a chance to bring a more equipped team to the playoff tournament than they would have without the break.

"I think both guys will be fine," said Trotz. "I don't see any drop. They're both excited. They really missed the time they missed when they had their injuries. I hope they both have as much impact as they usually do."

122 days have passed since any NHL player has played competitively. It has been a month since the league opened the team's facilities for Phase 2 voluntary training in small groups. Trotz hopes his team understands that the whole situation is unconventional, but that it is time to return to hockey.

"You just look outside and nothing we've done in the last three months is predictable," he said. "So focus on that, which is not normal and better focus on what the end of the game is. And the end of the game is to beat the Florida Panthers and move on.

"You will have to focus, be ready and prepared. If he cannot, then he will show himself in his practices, he will show himself in his performance and we will go with the boys who are more ready to help us win."