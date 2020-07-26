Islanders Barry Trotz Trotz will make changes on the fly in the Panthers series

Barry Trotz knows there is no time to lose in a series of top five plays.

That's why the Islanders head coach said he is prepared to make quick adjustments to his lineup in case his team falls behind early in the qualifying round against the Florida Panthers.

"He's probably a little bit quicker on the trigger [to make lineup changes] than he'll be in a seven-game series or during the regular season," Trotz said in a Zoom call on Saturday. "It all depends on what you have, it could be a systematic adjustment that can correct what is not working well or it could be a player adjustment."

"I don't think you have much time, you don't have that extra life, you go down two and now you have your back against the wall." You must be focused, you must be ready. "

The islanders had to present their 52-person roster and 31-player roster to the league on Friday, noting the absences of Jakub Skarek, Grant Hutton, Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows from Saturday's training camp. There were 30 players who participated on Saturday, leaving a place open for one of those four.

Considering that Bellows was in the islanders' lineup most recently, it is likely that the 22-year-old winger will take that 31st spot. Additionally, President Lou Lamoriello confirmed that the recently signed goalkeeper, Ilya Sorokin, was part of the 52-person traveling party and meet with the team in Toronto. Sorokin does not count against the team's list of 31 players because he is not eligible to compete.

After refusing to reveal the islanders' official roster, Lamoriello noted that the NHL plans to announce each team's official squad at the same time on Sunday. But Trotz expressed confidence in the team with which he will head to Toronto on Sunday.

"I just think that with our coaching staff we have reviewed multiple scenarios, situations that we feel and weigh the pros and cons," Trotz said. "Obviously, our goal is to try to beat the Florida Panthers, and then we hope to have a very long race to win a Stanley Cup like the other 24 teams. We put all the factors in position, the experience, all of that, we feel that this would be the most solid list and would give us all the flexibility. "