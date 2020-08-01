Islanders know the difficulties to avoid with the playoff task ahead

Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock had their doubts about whether a day like Saturday would ever come.

After the NHL suspended its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the days turned into weeks and months, the islanders sat at home watching and waiting, all while sitting at one point from the final spot. of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

But when the NHL wrapped up a return to the game that featured a 24-team tournament, the islanders got the only thing they needed: a ticket to the dance. The wait may have been long, but it allowed his lineup to become more complete in time to drop the puck Saturday against the Panthers in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

"Honestly, I don't think I have to search very hard to motivate myself in this situation," Clutterback said Friday in a Zoom call from the Toronto bubble. "It's an opportunity you don't have all the time. There will be no lack of motivation."

Even with defender Adam Pelech (torn Achilles) and Casey Cizikas central (leg laceration) back in the fold, the islanders will have their hands full with a Panthers squad featuring some high-end offensive weapons, a dangerous power game and a veteran goalkeeper. in Sergei Bobrovsky, who, despite a bad year, has the potential to change a series of playoffs.

But the islanders trust Barry Trotz's system, which allowed them to make it to the second round of the playoffs last year and gives them confidence that they can make another run this year, despite completely different circumstances.

"Obviously it's going to be tight," said Pulock, who will have Pelech back at his side on the blue line. "They got some great forwards with skills that we'll have to do a good job defensively." They got some D-men who like to get up on the job and can join the race, which we will have to deal with. And we have to reach its goal. So when it comes to playoff time, it all tenses up. It will be a fun challenge and a fun ride. "

Trotz declined to reveal his starting goalkeeper: Semyon Varlamov had the first two stints on Wednesday's exhibition against the Rangers with Thomas Greiss third, but said he will have all of the players on the roster available to make his lineup for Game 1. of Saturday.

Trotz said the biggest difference for islanders in the series could be avoiding sanctions. His criminal death will be helped by the return of Pelech and Cizikas, but the Panthers have one of the best power units in the league.

"If we can stay out of the penalty area, play our disciplined five-on-five game, I will defend our five-on-five game with anyone," Trotz said.

That five-on-five game was at a difficult time when the game closed in March, with the Islanders in the middle of a 2-7-4 stretch and a streak of seven consecutive losses. Trotz said he was never concerned that the islanders missed the playoffs, believing they were close to solving their problems. Instead, free time took them back and gave Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Andy Greene the business deadline acquisitions to better understand the Trotz system.

On Saturday they'll see how it all paid off with the stakes much higher than the last time they took the ice.

"I think we are in playoff mode," said Trotz. "We're going to have a little meeting tonight, just to adjust a couple of things. But they've been working towards this moment, if you like, for the last few months, really, knowing that we were going to get into that again. I think we we've put in a good place so we can be at our best. Hopefully the best is good enough. "