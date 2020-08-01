Islanders look revitalized in Game 1 win over Panthers

The islanders have been trying to reconnect with their identity for quite some time.

The NHL may have needed a four-month hiatus due to a global pandemic to shake off the seven-game losing streak that ended the 2019-20 season, regain the health of its roster, and rekindle the faith they have in their team, but it seems the islanders may have finally found him again.

The Islanders defeated the Panthers 2-1 on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena to secure Game 1 of the best-of-five qualifying round in Toronto, following a 27-save performance by goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov.

The Islanders' six middle strikers were up to the task, with Anthony Beauvillier and J-G Pageau each contributing one goal and combining for eight shots on target. It looked like the islanders' hockey brand, not the panthers.

But the Panthers struggled for 60 minutes, challenging the islanders with an early goal by Jonathan Huberdeau in the third period that made it a one-goal game. The islanders stood firm and finished the job.

Florida came out strong from the start, putting Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov on ice to start the game. However, it was the islanders who set the pace since the album fell.

The Islanders carried their momentum from Wednesday's exhibition win over the Rangers to Saturday's first quarter, holding the Panthers without a shot on goal for the first 10 minutes. Playing big in the neutral zone and heavy on the boards, the islanders came out of most of the battles with the puck.

From the left corner, Derick Brassard fed a Pageau that crashed for last net Panthers passer Sergei Bobrovsky to put the Islanders up 1-0 at the 12:00 mark.

The second period took a turn when Florida defender Mike Matheson gave Johnny Boychuk a late, high shot that sent him onto the ice and then to the locker room for the remainder of the game. After a review, the penalty was reduced from a greater than five minutes to a less than two minutes, but still gave the islanders their third power play.

Maintaining control through the men's lead, the islanders distributed the puck to Anthony Beauvillier for a stopwatch that went five holes at Bobrovsky at 3:39 of the second period to make it a two-goal game.

As time ran out in the second, Bobrovsky kept the score 2-0 after stopping a two-for-one chance for Beauvillier and Brock Nelson. Florida ended up beating the Islanders 12-9 in the second.

The Panthers wasted no time in the third, crashing into Varlamov when Huberdeau found the back of the net 23 seconds to make it 2-1. Soon after, Brassard connected with a final Pageau for straight shots that Bobrovsky denied.

But the islanders stayed with Game 1.