Islanders still waiting for answers about Wunderkind goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin

With a small window to sign any unsigned draft pick as the start of training camp closer Monday, there is still a question mark over islanders' goal prospect Ilya Sorokin.

"We only have to wait four or five days to get the answer," Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a Zoom call on Saturday afternoon. “We have just received the transition rules. We will certainly speak with representation, we will see where it takes us. At this point nothing is done. "

Part of the recent NHL and NHL Players Association deal says unsigned draft picks can't participate in the upcoming 24-team playoff tournament, but they can sign an entry-level agreement and count this season, which would allow them to become a restricted free agent faster

It is unclear whether Sorokin will be able to join the islanders for training camp 2.0 if he signs a contract in the coming days. As of Saturday night, seven NHL players had decided not to participate in the Phase 3 and Phase 4 training camp, the start of games in the central cities, of the league's restart plan. – Mollie WalkerFlames defender Travis Hamonic was the first to choose not to participate, citing family reasons, and Canucks forward Sven Baertschi also chose not to participate. Oilers defenseman Mike Green and Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer informed their teams Saturday that they would not play, and All-Star defender Roman Polak will also not play as he signed in Europe.

Furthermore, Lamoriello said he was unaware of any islanders planning to opt out of the return tournament to the NHL, which would be a penalty-free decision under the new collective bargaining agreement. He also said he would be "surprised" if someone did.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he expects the camp to dictate all of the decisions on the roster, including who will be the starting goalkeeper against the Panthers in the top-five qualifying series that will begin Aug. 1.

"I don't think I can make a bad decision," Trotz said of his two netminders. “They both had good success against the Panthers, they both had identical years. From that point of view, I'm just going to let it develop.

"They are both preparing very diligently right now. That is an area that I am not much concerned with right now."