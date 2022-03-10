The Walking Dead is an epic American post-apocalyptic horror television series that took off with audiences from the moment it premiered in 2010. Having spawned two spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the producers have now announced another spinoff, Isle of the Dead, with two pivotal characters reprising their roles. The Walking Dead series was greatly loved by the viewers and it seems the upcoming spinoff will do the same magic.

Spinoff Isle of the Dead announced

AMC is working on a new Walking Dead spin-off set in New York City, which will debut next year. It will be set to premiere in 2023 and follow original series mainstays Negan and Maggie as they battle zombies in the Big Apple.

What will Isle of the Dead follow?

As for now, we do not know much about the series. But from the little, we know Isle of the Dead will follow another survival story from the zombies. The new series, entitled Isle of the Dead, will depict a Manhattan “long ago cut off from the mainland” filled with both the living and the dead. The series’ first season will consist of six episodes, all of which will be released on AMC and AMC+.

Who will be in the cast and crew of the Isle of the Dead series?

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan, with series creator and co-executive producer Eli Jorné taking on the responsibilities of showrunner. In an announcement, AMC teased the upcoming series by releasing a poster that reads, “Don’t open. Dead inside,” with New York’s iconic skyline in the background.

Morgan expressed his excitement in a statement

“ I am gratified that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues, “Morgan said in a statement.”It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I am further overjoyed to continue his trip in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting have always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The topmost city in the world??

“The background is astonishing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that’s truly better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to restart the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple, and AMC for bringing us back for more. we simply can not hold on.”

Lauren Cohan expressed his delight for Isle of the Dead series

Lauren Cohan, who attempted the part of Maggie voiced her delight in returning to the series and mentioned how the character was so close to her heart. “ Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m agitated to continue her trip against the iconic background of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly unique and I can not stay for the fans to see what we’ve in store for Maggie and Negan,” she added.

What will Isle of the Dead explore?

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, discussed the plotline of the series, which will revolve around two unforgettable characters, Maggie and Negan, brilliantly portrayed by Lauren and Jeffrey. Moreover, it was mentioned how they would be able to explore a part of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that would take on an entirely new meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.

Isle of the Dead is set to premiere on AMC next year, and it’s a series that you won’t want to miss. The Walking dead has already received critical acclaim, with one reviewer calling it “the best zombie show ever made.” So if you’re looking for a new zombie series to watch, Isle of the Dead is definitely worth checking out. Be sure to tune in for information.