Isn't there a constitutional right to wear a Black Lives Matter mask at work? (opinion)

Yes it is, but there are limitations. Nothing in the First Amendment confers an unrestricted right to freedom of expression. Protects citizens from unreasonable government restrictions on speech. Private employers' voice restrictions are perfectly legal as long as they are not discriminatory and do not violate federal labor and labor laws.

"Congress shall not promulgate any law that respects an establishment of religion, or that prohibits the free exercise of it; or that restricts freedom of expression or of the press; or the right of the people to assemble peacefully, and request the Government to redress of grievances. "

Nothing in the text mentions private employers.

Businesses across the country are now faced with how to manage employees who want to express their views on politics, social justice and other issues at work. It's not necessarily an easy decision (in fact, after initially banning BLM clothing, Starbucks reversed its position earlier this month). Even an employer who shares employee views on a topic like Black Lives Matter, for example, must think about the cost of angering or alienating customers.

The pandemic has left companies desperate to retain customers, not antagonize them. But a corporate policy viewed as racist and hostile to people of color can cause a loss of business.

Traditionally, many companies have prohibited employees from wearing their clothing to express political opinions at work. Some fear that if they allow workers to use the words "Black Lives Matter," then other employees may appear with the "White Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" skins, or even the "Keep America Great" skins. Cut both ways.

Companies may also fear that the proliferation of mask slogans will harm productivity by causing discord and bad feelings among their workers. The surest bet for large companies has traditionally been to stay away from politics while maintaining the non-partisan business attire.

Proponents of the slogan "Black Lives Matter" respond that the words are not mere politics but a call for social justice. They see the phrase "White Lives Matter" as a mocking response from those who use their "white privilege" to oppress blacks and other minority groups in the United States. Worse yet, the phrase "Blue Lives Matters" can be seen as an endorsement of police brutality and shooting in the black community. Given the likelihood of conflicting opinions, discord in the workplace would seem inevitable.

Not surprisingly, employers feel caught in a whirlwind of racial, political, and socioeconomic divisions when they enforce dress codes that have never caused trouble before. Enter creative attorneys who don't need to rely on First Amendment speech protections, when civil rights and class action theories of racial discrimination can be extended to win lucrative awards for damages and court orders of protection that show the prohibited slogans on the clothing of their clients.

The latest example is a class action lawsuit filed last Monday in Boston federal district court on behalf of 14 Whole Foods workers in California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Washington. The lawsuit alleges that the workers allegedly suffered "racial discrimination" and "retaliation" because they wore "Black Lives Matter" masks and other clothing on the job.

The 17-page complaint alleges violations of Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The same employees filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

Whole Foods has already pointed out its likely defense that its dress code is non-discriminatory since, as reported in the New York Times, the "Whole Foods dress code prohibits unrelated slogans, messages, logos and advertising. with the company on no clothing item "and exists to" prioritize operational safety ".

In short, since everyone's catchphrase masks are prohibited, Whole Foods can argue that it doesn't discriminate against anyone. The company said in a statement that while it could not comment on pending litigation, "it is critical to clarify that no team member has been fired for wearing Black Lives Matter masks or clothing."

Even if Whole Foods has a strong defense, the class action lawsuit is notoriously expensive and would expose Whole Foods and its parent company Amazon to many months or years of adverse publicity. In these circumstances, the company is likely to negotiate a quick agreement.

Regardless of the outcome, this class action lawsuit is a warning directed at American companies regarding the freedom of expression rights of employees in the 21st century United States. Like the famous shot of a rifle fired in 1775 in Lexington, Massachusetts, it suggests protracted battles in the years to come over highly controversial social and political issues in the American workplace.

That reality was brought home Thursday night for anyone who has sought baseball's respite from Covid-19 politics and the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

In the season opener, all players and coaches for the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals knelt for 20 seconds while holding a long banner before a recording of the National Anthem was played in an empty stadium. Team owners allowed players to wear Black Lives Matter jerseys with a cut-out black player and an inverted MLB symbol and wristbands.

The Founding Fathers could be proud that freedom of expression was alive and well in the nation they created in the bloody revolution that followed Lexington and Concord. They may not have shared their enthusiasm for Dr. Anthony Fauci's Washington Nationals red mask, or his first ceremonial pitch.