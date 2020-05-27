Isolation short film by filmmaker Martin Scorsese for the BBC

Martin Scorsese shoots the isolation short for the BBC

While fans may have to wait for the next theatrical effort from Oscar winner Martin Scorsese (the Irish) is coming back behind the camera in a sense for a self-portrait short shot from his home in New York City as part of the BBC Closure culture with Mary Beard, according to Deadline.

The short, which will also feature Oscar nominee Lee Daniels (United States against Billie Holiday) Explaining the creative opportunities the current closure has created in Hollywood, he will primarily explore Scorsese diving in what the closure and isolation have meant to him.

"What I hope in the future is to take with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,Scorsese said. "It is the essential. The people you love Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can."

The special, a series derived from the network's flagship art program. First row, will be the final episode of the series and will also feature guest artists Gillian Wearing and Michael Landy in their first collaboration in more than 20 years, photographer Don McCullin reflecting on his risky career, Deborah Frances-White, comedian and presenter of The guilty feminist podcast, and eminent statistician professor David Spiegelhalter. Previous episodes of the series included special appearances by Margaret Atwood (The Maid's Tale), which featured a homemade puppet show, sculptor Antony Gormley and Icelandic-Danish visual artist Olafur Eliasson.

"Martin Scorsese makes a wonderful end to the series"Beard said in a statement."We see him at home, thinking about blocking through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock's. The wrong man. But what's really clever is that this great Hollywood light fixture also leads us to look at Hitchcock again and through the lens of our current situation. He was absolutely on the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a small premiere! And it all contributes to a pretty amazing ending."

The episode will currently premiere in the UK on May 28 on BBC Two.