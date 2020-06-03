Israel: Gantz tells the army to step up preparations in the West Bank before possible annexation

In a statement Monday afternoon, Gantz said he had instructed the head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "to speed up (his) preparations ahead of the political steps on the agenda in the Palestinian arena."

That language is widely understood as an instruction to the IDF to prepare for possible widespread violence by the Palestinians, as well as other possible regional ramifications, if Israel moves to annex part of the occupied territory.

On the contrary, Gantz's position in the elections was against unilateral annexation: he said that he believed that such a movement should only occur with the support of the international community.

But in the coalition agreement The Blue and White leader put those concerns aside, agreeing instead that Netanyahu could present the necessary legislation as early as July 1, only needing the support of Washington, as well as the Israeli parliament, which appears to have a clear majority favor annexation, whether Gantz and his party colleagues support it or not.

Although Netanyahu has not yet explained exactly how much of the West Bank he intends to annex, he has reiterated his intentions many times in the past few weeks.

In his swearing-in just two two weeks ago, he told lawmakers that "it is time" to apply sovereignty.

And in widely leaked comments last week, the prime minister told his Likud faction that he was sticking to his July calendar.

In what is seen as yet another indication that Gantz is now on board, the defense minister also met Monday with the United States ambassador to Israel David Friedman, one of the most direct advocates of extending Israeli sovereignty. .

The West Bank, along with East Jerusalem, was captured by Israel from Jordan during a brief war in 1967.

Both territories are considered occupied by international law, although Israel denies such characterization; He also notes that he launched the Six Day War as an act of self-defense.

Many in the international community, including the United Nations, remain committed to the idea of ​​a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which would see an established Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with a capital in East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected the Trump administration's peace plan and has ended its security coordination with Israel, seen as key to preventing terrorist attacks, in protest of movements toward annexation.

Many former Israeli defense officials warn that annexation could trigger a widespread outbreak of violence in the West Bank, especially at a time of dizzying unemployment and a dire economic outlook for Palestinians.

The US Department of State. USA He shared those fears of a possible increase in violence, which issued a security alert last week, warning US citizens visiting the West Bank that "violence can occur with little or no warning, targeting tourist spots, transportation hubs, government checkpoints, markets and commercial facilities or government facilities. "

Jordan's King Abdullah also expressed strong opposition to the possible annexation, and told the German news magazine Der Spiegel that it could lead to a "massive conflict" between his country and Israel.

The King said he is considering all options, but did not rule out the possible withdrawal of a peace agreement signed by Israel and Jordan in 1994.