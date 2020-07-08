Israel had the coronavirus under control. What happened?

With early travel restrictions and radical closings, Startup Nation largely contained the spread of Covid-19, recording a death rate that was much better than that of many countries in the western world. As the coronavirus passed through the United States and Europe, Israel moved comfortably toward the reopening.
Lest there be any doubts about who led the country in these difficult times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regularly held evening press conferences to remind everyone, warned of the newest challenges, and took credit for the latest victories.
On April 18, almost exactly two months after Israel discovered its first case of the coronavirus, Netanyahu stated that the country had been successful in its fight against the coronavirus, setting an example for the world by "safeguarding life and blocking the outbreak of the pandemic. " He predicted that Israel would also set an example by restarting the economy.
If only the story ended there.
Israel's first wave of coronavirus was a success story, but the second wave that its health experts are cataloging appears to be headed for a very different ending.
Just weeks after the reopening of restaurants, shopping malls, and beaches, Israel is now experiencing a 50-fold increase in new coronavirus cases. From roughly 20 new cases a day in mid-May to more than 1,000 new cases a day less than two months later, Israel is rushing to once again close the places it recently rushed to open.
On Monday, Netanyahu announced that gyms, pools, event rooms, pubs and more would be closed indefinitely, while restaurants and places of worship would operate with a limited number. Netanyahu, desperate to avoid a total blockade with unemployment of more than 20%, issued a stern warning.
"Today, there are around 90 serious cases and the number is doubling every four days. If we do not act now, we will have hundreds, and perhaps more than 1,000, serious cases in the coming weeks, which will paralyze our systems," he said. Netanyahu. said. "All the citizens of Israel know, or need to understand, that we must now take limited measures, with the least possible economic impact, to avoid those extreme measures that will paralyze the economy."
Public confidence in Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus is rapidly fading. From a peak of 73% in mid-May, when the country appeared to have Covid-19 under control, Netanyahu's approval rating has plummeted to 46%, according to surveys conducted by Channel 12 News.
The chief public health official at the Ministry of Health, Professor Siegal Sadetzki, resigned on Tuesday and issued a scathing criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic. In a Facebook post explaining the reasons for his decision, he wrote: "I regret that, for several weeks, the management of the outbreak has lost direction. Despite the systemic and regular warnings in the various systems and in the discussions in different forums we watch in frustration as the hourglass of opportunity runs out. "
The national unity government, established in May specifically to treat the coronavirus, seems more interested in the political disputes between Netanyahu and former rival Benny Gantz.
The two men have fought over who would best handle the fight against the coronavirus: Prime Minister Netanyahu with the Israel Security Agency's counter-terrorism tools, or Defense Minister Gantz with the military's scope and order. from the country.
Mistrust between the two men has become palpable, but critics accuse that what has not emerged from the government or its coronavirus cabinet is a lucid and definitive plan to contain the second wave of coronavirus.
In the unvarnished words of former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, a right-wing perpetual thorn on Netanyahu's side, "This government is bullshit, and the prime minister is full of rubbish."