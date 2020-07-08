Israel had the coronavirus under control. What happened?





With early travel restrictions and radical closings, Startup Nation largely contained the spread of Covid-19, recording a death rate that was much better than that of many countries in the western world. As the coronavirus passed through the United States and Europe, Israel moved comfortably toward the reopening.

Lest there be any doubts about who led the country in these difficult times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regularly held evening press conferences to remind everyone, warned of the newest challenges, and took credit for the latest victories.

On April 18, almost exactly two months after Israel discovered its first case of the coronavirus, Netanyahu stated that the country had been successful in its fight against the coronavirus, setting an example for the world by "safeguarding life and blocking the outbreak of the pandemic. " He predicted that Israel would also set an example by restarting the economy.

If only the story ended there.