Israel has a lot to lose by annexing West Bank territory (Opinion)

When Washington and Jerusalem work together, there are few shared problems that they cannot solve.

Precisely because of my appreciation of the importance of this relationship, I now oppose an excellent example: the coordination between the Trump administration and the new Israeli government to allow Israel to annex up to 30% of the West Bank. What no Israeli government since the Six Day War has ever contemplated, the current government can formally consider as early as July 1.

From the moment the idea of ​​annexation emerged on the Israeli political scene, I asked a simple question: why? Under the umbrella of its proven commitment to a negotiated peace with the Palestinians, Israel already enjoys full security control over the West Bank.

Its civil law already governs its citizens who live there. And it has largely succeeded in normalizing the international community to continued growth in settlement activity.

So what would Israel gain by ruling out 53 years of precedent to take a step that virtually everyone, outside of the Trump administration, regards as a serious violation of law and reason? The Palestinians' serial rejection of Israeli offers of statehood, including offers that satisfy virtually all Palestinian territorial demands, do not yet explain what advantage Israel would enjoy from annexation that would justify such a move.

After searching for a long time, my search for a compelling reason was unsuccessful.

Israel's potential gain, however, is only half the story. The other half refers to the cost that Israel might have to pay as the price of annexation. In my opinion, the cost is not zero; in fact, it could be substantial and sustained, both in terms of the short-term impact on Israel's security posture in its immediate vicinity and the long-term deterioration of the state of Israel in American politics. and key global capitals.

Specifically, annexation threatens to trigger a sharp worsening of tensions with the Palestinians, a suspension of its peace treaty with Jordan, and the end of incremental normalization of the Jewish state with Arab states, especially in the Gulf. The annexation will distract the world from the urgent threat to nuclearize Iran, which is working to expand its influence near Israel's borders.

And annexation could even lead countries friendly to Europe and other countries to move from de facto tolerance to Israel's occupation of the territory, which began when it seized control of the West Bank in the 1967 defensive war and has continued in waiting for a negotiated peace. – towards a greater emphasis on seeing Israel as a squatter whose continued presence would itself be a crime.

Still, the decision to annex the West Bank territory is not a certainty, and many actors have the power to affect the Israeli government's calculation. These include the Palestinian leadership, which could halt annexation by agreeing to start direct peace talks, and key Arab states, which could warn Israel more strongly about the costs of formalizing its control over disputed lands.

The UAE ambassador to the US The US, Yousef Al Otaiba, recently did this in one of Israel's leading newspapers, writing in an opinion piece entitled "It is annexation or normalization," that "We would like to believe that Israel is an opportunity, not an enemy."

At the national level, Israel's security establishment could play a critical role by injecting realism into a debate that, surprisingly, has barely focused on cost-benefit analysis. Perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concludes, as he has done so many times in the past, that prudence is the wisest course of action.

Regardless, it is important to note that this is not just an Israeli problem, with limited repercussions for Israel. And it's not just the Palestinians, their hopes and aspirations, and the choices of their leaders that matter. Crucially, this is an American problem too.

Annexation was born in Israel, but its kinship is at least partly American. In its current incarnation, it emerges from the White House peace plan in January 2020, a deeply flawed proposal that took some good ideas, like endorsing a two-state solution, and twisted them beyond all recognition. As a practical matter, the annexation was sparked by a myopic change in American policy by the Trump administration to encourage the move as a way to increase the cost for Palestinians to refuse to negotiate a plan in which they had no hand in drafting.

In a classic example of a self-inflicted wound, a United States-recognized annexation is likely to have significant negative implications for both United States policy in the Middle East and long-standing bipartisan support for Israel in American domestic politics. This will distract the two countries from focusing on common problems and reduce their ability to act together against common adversaries.

Hopefully the wisest heads will prevail and the Israeli leadership will decide to archive plans to annex territory in the West Bank. But even so, the idea of ​​annexation is now a key element of Israeli policy and will surely re-emerge. This problem will only dissipate when Washington stops incentivizing annexation with a US offer of recognition. Whether it is President Donald Trump or, if he wins in November, a President Joe Biden, who changes course, it won't be a moment too soon.