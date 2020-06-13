Israel has a lot to lose by annexing West Bank territory (Opinion)

When Washington and Jerusalem work together, there are few shared problems that they cannot solve.
From the moment the idea of annexation emerged on the Israeli political scene, I asked a simple question: why? Under the umbrella of its proven commitment to a negotiated peace with the Palestinians, Israel already enjoys full security control over the West Bank.
Its civil law already governs its citizens who live there. And it has largely succeeded in normalizing the international community to continued growth in settlement activity.
After searching for a long time, my search for a compelling reason was unsuccessful.
Israel's potential gain, however, is only half the story. The other half refers to the cost that Israel might have to pay as the price of annexation. In my opinion, the cost is not zero; in fact, it could be substantial and sustained, both in terms of the short-term impact on Israel's security posture in its immediate vicinity and the long-term deterioration of the state of Israel in American politics. and key global capitals.
And annexation could even lead countries friendly to Europe and other countries to move from de facto tolerance to Israel's occupation of the territory, which began when it seized control of the West Bank in the 1967 defensive war and has continued in waiting for a negotiated peace. – towards a greater emphasis on seeing Israel as a squatter whose continued presence would itself be a crime.
At the national level, Israel's security establishment could play a critical role by injecting realism into a debate that, surprisingly, has barely focused on cost-benefit analysis. Perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concludes, as he has done so many times in the past, that prudence is the wisest course of action.
Regardless, it is important to note that this is not just an Israeli problem, with limited repercussions for Israel. And it's not just the Palestinians, their hopes and aspirations, and the choices of their leaders that matter. Crucially, this is an American problem too.
In a classic example of a self-inflicted wound, a United States-recognized annexation is likely to have significant negative implications for both United States policy in the Middle East and long-standing bipartisan support for Israel in American domestic politics. This will distract the two countries from focusing on common problems and reduce their ability to act together against common adversaries.
Hopefully the wisest heads will prevail and the Israeli leadership will decide to archive plans to annex territory in the West Bank. But even so, the idea of annexation is now a key element of Israeli policy and will surely re-emerge. This problem will only dissipate when Washington stops incentivizing annexation with a US offer of recognition. Whether it is President Donald Trump or, if he wins in November, a President Joe Biden, who changes course, it won't be a moment too soon.