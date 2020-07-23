Israel moves toward banning 'conversion therapy', which could become the first country in the Middle East to do so

Israel became the first country in the Middle East on Wednesday to take a step to ban so-called "gay conversion" therapy on Wednesday.

The bill, introduced by the left-wing Meretz party, opposition lawmaker Nitzan Horowitz, was approved by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in a vote of 42 to 36, according to AFP.

It still needs to undergo two more rounds of voting in parliament to become law, and could be blocked by members of the country's center-right coalition.

"Surprising news for the Israeli public and the LGBTQ + community at large," opposition leader Nitzan Horowitz said after the vote, according to the Jerusalem Post. “Today, a historic change is beginning in Israel. I thank the MKs who voted for freedom and equality to stop the horror of 'conversion therapy', and for all who acted, started, wrote, shared, and fought for the life of the LGBTQ + community. You helped save lives today.

The term "conversion therapy" refers to any form of treatment or psychotherapy that aims to change a person's sexual orientation or suppress a person's gender identity. The practice, which medical organizations around the world consider harmful, has also been banned in some other countries.

Ultra-Orthodox leader Yaakov Litzman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's housing minister, condemned his "rotten" coalition partners who supported the bill.

Despite openly gay ministers in parliament, anti-discrimination laws and other rights for the LGBTQ community, Netanyahu lamented comments from his education minister, Rafi Peretz, last year, calling it "unacceptable" that Peretz said he condoned the conversion therapy.