Issa Rae at the end of & # 39; Insecure & # 39; and why Covid-19 will not be part of Season 5

Season 4 of his hit HBO series has nervous viewers for the final episode.

Can Rae's character (also called Issa) save her relationship with Molly (played by Yvonne Orji)? Will Molly stay with Andrew (Alexander Hodge)? And is Issa going to stay with Lawrence (Jay Ellis), her ex who she's met, or will she end up with another ex-boyfriend, Nathan (Kendrick Sampson)?

Rae has all the answers for "insecure" viewers, but she wouldn't spill tea before the end of the season on Sunday.

"I will just say that a lot of questions will be answered," Rae told CNN in an interview this week. "We've been building this moment since episode one of this season and that's all I'm going to say."

You really didn't expect that the woman who inserted a "show within the show" – actual crime series, "Finding Latoya" – wasn't mysterious, did you?

Rae, creator, writer, producer and star of "Insecure", was a little more open about some of her decisions for this season's show.

How to match the characters Molly, a black woman, and Andrew, who is Asian.

Rae, who recently starred alongside South Asian actor Kumail Nanjiani in "The Lovebirds," said he was not trying to make a statement about interracial relationships.

"I really wanted to work with Kumail," said Rae. "I was excited and it wasn't until after the fact that I said, 'Oh, okay, now it looks like I'm pushing an agenda.'"

The inspiration to pair Molly with Andrew came in part, Rae said, seeing the Gabrielle Union and John Cho characters reunited in the 2009 ABC series "FlashForward."

"It was a conversation that fascinated me and I wanted to act out," said Rae. "Seeing how the portrayal of black women and Asian men was intriguing to me and thinking about the dating set at the time, I just wanted to explore it on the show."

One thing the "The Photograph" star said she isn't interested in digging into "Insecure" next season is the pandemic.

Hollywood production has practically stopped amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the "Insecure" writers' room is already working on season 5. Rae said she has no big plans to incorporate the pandemic into the plot of the upcoming season.

"If we talk about it, it will be subtly something that happened," he said. "I never want to say the words & # 39; Covid & # 39; or & # 39; pandemic & # 39; in my program."

As with many of us, life in quarantine has had its ups and downs for Rae.

"I've been through cycles. The first one was terrible," he said. "I thought, 'Do I have to write at home? I hate writing at home!' I like going to coffee shops. But when I realized that things were not going to change for a while, it was like, ah, i have no choice now i have to be productive. "

"It has recently become somewhat paralyzing," he added. "I think because things are opening up and I'm seeing people come out and be reckless. So I feel a sense of anxiety."

Add to that the turmoil following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two black people who were killed by the police, and Rae said it felt difficult to create.

However, he goes ahead, promising a season 5 that "will be different in a great way."

"I think differently in a way that the audience will wait and not wait," Rae said. "It will definitely show some different sides of our characters. We're trying something new next season that I'm excited about."

And no, he is not saying what is new.

Rae is also excited about her future outside of her hit series.

The woman who first appeared on the scene in 2011 as the creator and star of the web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" is ready for her next new endeavor. (Rae, by the way, said she's still uncomfortable, but she feels less because the pandemic means she doesn't have to be surrounded by people.)

"I want to write and produce my own feature film," said Rae. "It was great to be in other people's things, but I want to try my own function."