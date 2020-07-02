It is a terrifying time to be unemployed. These people still chose to be fired





It is a terrifying time to be unemployed. Even with a better-than-expected June jobs report on Monday, the unemployment rate is still 11% and 17.8 million people are out of work and looking for work. Most of the 4.8 million jobs added last month were people who were returned to jobs they lost to the pandemic blockade, not people who found new jobs. There were just 5 million job openings in April, the most recent number available, not enough for everyone looking for a job.

But Stinnett, 61, is one of the thousands who has agreed to take a purchase from his company, Saber ( SABR ) , which handles reservations and software for the nation's travel industry.

"I like to work," said Stinnett, manager of the company's billing department. "As for our business, we invoice based on reservations from airlines, hotels, cruise lines. All of our clients were affected. The revenue stream dried up. With that information, I saw the writing on the wall."

Stinnett's situation is not unique. So far, 4,500 employees in American airlines ( AAL ) They have agreed to leave the company, mainly for early retirement. So it has 5,500 employees in Boeing ( licensed in letters ) . And deals are on the table at many of the country's airlines and other travel companies.