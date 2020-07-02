It is a terrifying time to be unemployed. These people still chose to be fired

"I like to work," said Stinnett, manager of the company's billing department. "As for our business, we invoice based on reservations from airlines, hotels, cruise lines. All of our clients were affected. The revenue stream dried up. With that information, I saw the writing on the wall."
Many non-travel companies are offering downsizing purchases to align with a new market reality, including TIAA, Kickstarter and the Florida Lee Health hospital system.
Stinnett, who lives and works in the Dallas suburbs, said he thought involuntary layoffs would come and that they would not receive the same package that he was able to receive. So his decision to retire was not entirely voluntary.
"If the company had financial stability right now, it would have continued to work there," he said. "But I think the decision to take the voluntary retirement program is my best option."
Stinnett is planning to adjust his retirement plans, cut some significant expenses in his household budget, including a health assistant who was helping to care for his wife and take on those tasks himself.
"I would be too nervous if I was in my 40s and 50s," he said. "I saw the team members in that position, they both chose not to and they rolled the dice."
Rolling the dice
But some workers who are far from retirement are willing to accept similar offers from their companies.
A Delta customer service employee, who spoke to CNN on the condition that his name not be used, received an offer to purchase from the airline, even though he is only 50 years old. He said he benefits from the fact that he had significant savings before he started working for Delta five years ago, and his wife still has a good job.
He is happy with the offer, which he says will pay him for 15 weeks, a year of health insurance and 11 years of travel benefits on the airline.
The Delta employee said he had agreed to take a nine-month unpaid leave from the company earlier this year because he was able to keep his benefits, such as insurance and free travel.
"I am fortunate, I have been able to work for Delta almost exclusively for the benefits of the flight," he said.
But he was actually called to work early due to an influx of customer calls, some canceling summer flights, others asking about the status of refunds. He did not foresee good long-term prospects for staying with the company.
"There are probably 2,000 people underneath in terms of seniority, but I'm not that comfortable with that at all," he said. "I love Delta. If I believed I would survive this, I would probably stay. But I will accept the offer I know of instead of rolling the dice on something that will not be so generous."
But he said many of his co-workers are not as fortunate as he is and cannot afford to lose their jobs. So they will sit still and hope for the best.
"As generous as the offer is, they don't have that option," he said. "It's a job that pays $ 18 an hour that doesn't require a college education. They know they can't replace that. They say 'I can't make this money working a Chipotle'."