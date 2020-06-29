It is not enough to delete the video tweet from & # 39; white power & # 39; Trump (opinion)

That, at least, seemed to be Trump's message as he shared a two-minute video showing residents of a Florida community known as The Villages driving in golf carts adorned with signs like "Trump 2020" and "America First." . When these Trump supporters reached out to anti-Trump protesters, some of whom were holding Black Lives Matters posters, a protester shouted that Trump is a "racist." In response, one of the golf cart drivers yelled, "White Power! White Power!"
Trump's tweet was no longer on Twitter late Sunday morning. White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that the president did not hear the cries of "white power" when he tweeted the clip.
Previously, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told CNN's Jake Tapper that while he had not seen the tweet "obviously neither the President, his administration nor I would do anything to support white supremacy or anything that supports discrimination against any person. " kind."
But let's be clear, the cry for "white power" was not deeply embedded in the video. Rather, the man who uses the phrase appears in the first 10 seconds of the footage. It is simply impossible for anyone who has seen the beginning to miss the cry of "White Power", which the Anti-Defamation League points out is a "slogan of white supremacy" that "is commonly shouted at white supremacy events as a scream racist".
However, it was this video that Trump shared with his more than 82 million followers on Twitter along with the words: "Thanks to the great people at The Villages," when he later criticized: "The radical left does nothing to the Democrats." .
The fact that Trump shared this video was not a mistake. The president, who stands behind alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden by up to 14 points in a series of polls, is simply following his hit 2016 campaign playbook, where he trafficked fanatically to divide Americans. We saw him for his unfounded claim that Mexico was sending "rapists" to call for a "total and complete closure" of Muslims entering the United States to, during the campaign, retweet open white supremacists as one by the name of " White Genocide. " another white supremacist scream of concentration.
But what could have been seen as a haunting racist dog whistle policy by a candidate is even more misplaced in 2020.
In recent weeks, the United States has considered systemic racism. As nationwide protests in support of Black Lives Matter filled our streets, Trump responded by moving in the opposite direction. He has defended the United States military bases named after Confederate military leaders who went to war to preserve slavery, the latest example of white supremacy. (Even some of Trump's Republican members of Congress are open to renaming these bases.) Trump has also criticized those who want to tear down statues that honor Confederate leaders for trying to destroy our "heritage."
And despite all this, Trump has refused to embrace the Black Lives Matter movement or even acknowledge that the United States' criminal justice system is riddled with systemic racism. In fact, during Trump's nearly two-hour speech at his rally last Saturday in Tulsa, he criticized "the deranged crowd of leftists" who said he was "trying to destroy our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments", but at no time when did you mention George Floyd or Black Lives Matter? His few references to race included boasting that "he had done more for the black community in four years than Biden in 47 years" and that "racial justice" would begin with Biden's removal from public life.
Trump refuses to evolve. Even the Mississippi state legislature voted this weekend to remove the Confederate symbol from its state flag. But the president, like statues built to honor Confederate leaders, is forever locked in that mold.
Trump is arguably the most visible symbol of white supremacy in the United States. And on November 3, that tribute to white supremacy must be disowned for the good of our nation.