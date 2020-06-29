It is not enough to delete the video tweet from & # 39; white power & # 39; Trump (opinion)





That, at least, seemed to be Trump's message as he shared a two-minute video showing residents of a Florida community known as The Villages driving in golf carts adorned with signs like "Trump 2020" and "America First." . When these Trump supporters reached out to anti-Trump protesters, some of whom were holding Black Lives Matters posters, a protester shouted that Trump is a "racist." In response, one of the golf cart drivers yelled, "White Power! White Power!"

Trump's tweet was no longer on Twitter late Sunday morning. White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that the president did not hear the cries of "white power" when he tweeted the clip.

Previously, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told CNN's Jake Tapper that while he had not seen the tweet "obviously neither the President, his administration nor I would do anything to support white supremacy or anything that supports discrimination against any person. " kind."

But let's be clear, the cry for "white power" was not deeply embedded in the video. Rather, the man who uses the phrase appears in the first 10 seconds of the footage. It is simply impossible for anyone who has seen the beginning to miss the cry of "White Power", which the Anti-Defamation League points out is a "slogan of white supremacy" that "is commonly shouted at white supremacy events as a scream racist".