It is time for the tax code to face the new reality of the home office

With Labor Day a month away, but when fall comes, tens of millions of Americans will continue to work from home. It is also an open question, whether people will ever return to an office five days a week, from nine to five. Congress should update the tax code to reflect this new reality: The American home is no longer just a place for family and leisure, but also a place of business.

According to Stanford professor Nicholas Bloom, more than 67 million people, 42 percent of the American workforce, are working at home full time right now. With COVID-19 still spreading, more companies, from Apple to Wayfair, are pushing back the target dates for office returns in 2021.

It is highly likely, then, that tens of millions of people have spent a full year using their homes as offices and, with staggered hours and days, will spend much of the next year doing the same.

This costs money. Workers are powering computers with their own electricity and Internet connections, and at home all day they will use more air conditioning and heating. A portion of the rent or mortgage, too, now subsidizes work, not the home.

When the time comes for taxes, most workers trying to deduct some of the thousands of dollars in additional costs will be surprised – they can't. Effective with the 2018 tax law, workers who earn a regular salary or an employer salary cannot deduct expenses from the home office.

Even freelancers have a hard time deducting home office costs. The Internal Revenue Service, following the instructions of Congress, believes that when it comes to a home office, we all continue to live in idyllic America in the 1950s.

In "Leave it to Beaver," Ward Cleaver has some sort of mysterious urban office job, and has a cave of a suburban home office for when he has to bring some papers home. Everyone else, children and mom, know that the office is prohibited.

Similarly, the IRS requires freelancers to use their home offices "exclusively" for work and for no other purpose. Tax advisers suggest that you do not have any "personal furniture."

The only audit-proof way to do this is the Ward Cleaver way: a separate room with a desk and chair. This rule favors the suburban. It also favors a lot of extra unproductive space. The larger your office, the greater the deduction, as it is calculated as a percentage of the square footage of your apartment or house.

In fact, Ward Cleaver himself may be violating the "exclusivity" rule, as he uses his office to chat man-to-child with his children.

The rule has been outdated for almost two decades, as the Internet made it easy for us to do at least some of our work at home. COVID-19 has made it completely obsolete.

We've all shown that we can work perfectly well lying in bed, on the kitchen table, in the backyard, or even sitting on the bathroom floor, or a combination of all, for a change of scenery every few hours. "Personal Furniture" is now the extravagant backdrop for all of our Zoom calls.

Instead of offering more encouragement to people who still have their white-collar jobs (or, these days, sweatpants), in the form of a second round of $ 1,200 checks, Congress should embrace the new reality, offering a new equivalent deduction. for people who work from home to bear the new costs of heating, cooling, computer charging and connectivity.

Long-term solutions are more difficult, as is everything with the tax code, where the simplest change means a cascade of unintended consequences.

It makes more sense to measure remote work by the hour, not by the square foot. Why should the tax code favor someone who needs and can afford 500 square feet of special work space, rather than a corner of the couch?

But allowing people to deduct the cost of their home for the hours they work there would mean tens of billions of dollars in lost tax dollars and would still favor people whose housing costs are higher as they would have more to deduct. .

Only one thing is certain: Congress must order the IRS to remove the Ward Cleaver rule. The man's cave separated a few steps, but a world away, from where Mom is cooking, has turned out to be a luxury, not a necessity. Freelancers who want the taxpayer to subsidize a remote office should have to go to it, just like the rest of us did.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.