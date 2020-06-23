



The president's reelection campaign had high hopes for this weekend. He bragged that a million people applied for tickets to the Trump rally on Saturday night, and even made plans to accommodate a crowd of 40,000 people outside the arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But his big return to the campaign was a shame: only 6,200 people (about a third of the site's capacity) showed up, the local fire department said.

Trump's aides tried to hide their blushes by blaming protesters for scaring supporters. But the rows of empty seats and a deserted area in front of the planned overflow scenario told its own story. Could it have been fear of the coronavirus? Decreased enthusiasm for the President himself? Whatever the reason, Trump built his own explosive trap by bragging about the expected crowds, hoping to represent the support of the wild heart despite his horrific series of crises and controversies.

Critics spent Sunday gloating over his humiliation, but it is too early to conclude that Trump has lost his magic: crowd size is an unscientific way to judge the state of a campaign. There was also little to learn from the rally itself, which contained the usual mix of Trump complaints, lies, bizarre amusements, and casual racism. The biggest cheer came when he showed he could drink water from a glass with one hand, a feat of great importance after previous two-fist attempts to hydrate, raising questions about his health.

Trump is reportedly furious at the participation. As always happens when something goes wrong, the news has come out that their daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner are also unhappy. So, with Trump behind Democrat Joe Biden in the polls, campaign manager Brad Parscale might want to watch his back.