The president's reelection campaign had high hopes for this weekend. He bragged that a million people applied for tickets to the Trump rally on Saturday night, and even made plans to accommodate a crowd of 40,000 people outside the arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But his big return to the campaign was a shame: only 6,200 people (about a third of the site's capacity) showed up, the local fire department said.
Trump's aides tried to hide their blushes by blaming protesters for scaring supporters. But the rows of empty seats and a deserted area in front of the planned overflow scenario told its own story. Could it have been fear of the coronavirus? Decreased enthusiasm for the President himself? Whatever the reason, Trump built his own explosive trap by bragging about the expected crowds, hoping to represent the support of the wild heart despite his horrific series of crises and controversies.
Critics spent Sunday gloating over his humiliation, but it is too early to conclude that Trump has lost his magic: crowd size is an unscientific way to judge the state of a campaign. There was also little to learn from the rally itself, which contained the usual mix of Trump complaints, lies, bizarre amusements, and casual racism. The biggest cheer came when he showed he could drink water from a glass with one hand, a feat of great importance after previous two-fist attempts to hydrate, raising questions about his health.
Trump is reportedly furious at the participation. As always happens when something goes wrong, the news has come out that their daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner are also unhappy. So, with Trump behind Democrat Joe Biden in the polls, campaign manager Brad Parscale might want to watch his back.
Meanwhile, producer Shelby Rose spent part of her Sunday counting every word Trump spent during his Tulsa speech defending how he walked and drank water during a previous visit to West Point (1,826), compared to the number of words he devoted. to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. (859).
& # 39; Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap & # 39;
Many of those who asked for tickets to the Trump rally may have been trolling the president, in a stunt organized primarily through TikTok. The social media platform is normally considered a place for teenagers to dance, but CNN's Donie O & # 39; Sullivan reports that a coordinated effort on TikTok encouraged people to register online for the rally and not show up.
On Sunday Parscale replied: "Leftists and online trolls making a victory lap, thinking that they somehow affected attendance at the rally, they don't know what they are talking about or how our demonstrations work," he told CNN, and He added that "registering for a" rally "means that you have responded with a cell phone number and are constantly removing fake numbers, as we did with tens of thousands at the Tulsa rally, when calculating our possible group of attendees. These ticket requests false ones never take our thoughts into account. "
But if it's not the fake RSVPs, meanwhile, I'd like to know what influenced the miscalculation that anticipated tens of thousands of attendees and got 6,200.
blind Justice
Investigate the president, and the chances are good that he'll be fired.
In his latest blow to the independence of the United States judiciary, Trump fired one of the country's top prosecutors, Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, this weekend. Among many high-profile investigations, including the alleged sex trafficking network that Jeffrey Epstein once ran, Berman's office was investigating the business ties of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, and had charged a state bank in Turkey, a case in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Trump to intervene.
Berman joins a long list of those who have paid with their jobs for examining the president's behavior too closely. Former FBI Director James Comey was one of the first to leave, in the midst of the Russia investigation. Former Comey's MP Andrew McCabe was also removed from office. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who angered Trump by withdrawing from the Russia investigation, also had to leave. Eventually he was replaced by William Barr, who emerged more as the executor of Trump than as the guarantor of impartial justice.
Trump has also destroyed the ranks of government watchdogs, known as inspectors generals, who investigate corruption and embezzlement in Washington. After the Senate acquitted Trump on his impeachment trial last year, Trump is proving that he is nearly limitless, and that he could be fully released if he wins a second term.