It seems like only a force can stop the Yankees

They are Bronx Bombers again, especially the giant giant named Aaron Judge. They have a Hit Machine at the top of the lineup called DJ LeMahieu. They have a Cy Young candidate named Gerrit Cole. They have their closer Aroldis Chapman on their way back from COVID-19. They have Masahiro Tanaka back on the mound since Giancarlo Stanton snatched a 112 mph rocket from his head. And their Next Men Up are superior to the Next Men Up of everyone else.

They've been knocking on the door for the past two years, 10 consecutive seasons have passed when their self-imposed World Series or Bust tenure has been ruined, and they're obsessed with breaking down that door.

Aaron Boone, so perfect for this market and for this storm, knows he has a Dream Team, his stars healthy again and aligned, his Savages in the box and on the mound creating an unstoppable freight train that only a virus can possibly stop.

And suddenly it feels like the end of the ninth for the Yankees and the Major League Baseball.

Dr. Fauci on the mound.

And what a pity that would be.

Especially for Boone Bronx bombers.

Baseball gods can't be that cruel to the Yankees, can they?

Tanaka returned to the saddle for 51 pitches, Judge homered for the fourth straight game, Gio Urshela threw a grand slam, and Nick Nelson was an unrecognized hero in the bullpen in the Yankees' 6-2 win over the Sox. Red.

Judge, finally healthy, looks like the fearsome vintage version 2017.

"One of the great players in the game," said Boone.

But despite the Yankees' big play, the coronavirus still persists. Forget the hindsight is 20/20: MLB should have built a bubble. Or two. Or three Whatever it takes.

Money always talks. But the bulls always walk.

As they pushed for the sport to return, "Tell us when and where" became the players' rallying cry.

None of them, starting from above, had any idea that the virus was telling someone that they heard the same thing.

"I am not a waiver," said Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Neither does the virus.

Six teams have had their seasons on hiatus.

"In any case, this season has taught us, and the virus has taught us, that this is always a day-to-day, week-to-week situation in which we exist," Boone said before the game.

Chief George Steinbrenner would have been proud of how his son Hal's Yankees have handled the pandemic.

"If your leadership shows how important it is and you have the main office like the one we have here taking it very seriously, I think that will carry over to the players who take it seriously, I think it is a leadership thing and it is something that We should all take it seriously, "said James Paxton.

It seems inconceivable that a team of the Marlins, owned by Derek Jeter and managed by Don Mattingly, could behave as recklessly as Billy Martin after hours and make Manfred threaten to call strike three on Friday and close a season that began too late before it really started.

The news that four more members of the Cardinals organization tested positive and forced to cancel their Saturday and Sunday games against the Brewers has caused more consternation and great anxiety throughout the league.

All-Star Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain became the 16th player to retire on Saturday. Expect others to follow you. And who could blame them?

"It's manageable," said Manfred.

Until it is not.

Manfred and the owners and television networks will continue to whistle in the dark, of course, until they do.

Baseball dance with Doomsday is what happens when:

His leadership bet he could watch the sport out of a bubble assuming the country would have better control of the virus. Tragically, inexcusably, the country does not.

It was inevitable that there would be players with a lot of stupidity and little common sense and consideration who underestimated the virus or considered themselves indestructible and chose to ignore warnings that were not strong or persistent enough.

That is a toxic beer and a toxic disaster.

Do hotel hallway monitors now have to prevent a player from searching for lemon and pepper chicken wings? Better late than never, right? Perhaps a small army of compliance officers would help.

"His off-field decisions will jeopardize all of our seasons this year," Cubs outfielder Steven Souza Jr. tweeted on Friday.

Really.

Especially outside of any bubble, there must be shared responsibility on each team and zero tolerance for anything other than disciplined and obedient behavior.

Even then, it should not have been lost on anyone that the virus can attack anywhere at any time. Sadly, it got lost in some when you can't afford to lose yourself in one.

Is announcer Jerry Hairston right that the Cardinals partied in a casino? SMH.

This hasty baseball experiment seems doomed from the start.

You feel for all the teams that have carefully followed the protocols and have done things to the best of their ability.

Despite MLB's uneven battle against the coronavirus, The Boss would have loved these Yankees: 14 home runs in the first seven games, 306 home runs in 2019. Vince Lombardi would have, too: winning isn't everything; Its the only thing.

Brett Gardner was part of the 27th Yankees championship team. This could be your chance for No. 28.

"Obviously, there are 30 teams in the league, so I think it's important that we all take it very seriously, and that we're as smart as we can be, not just on the field and in the field, but also off the field." Gardner said.

There's no margin of error.

Unfortunately, to err is human. Starting at the top of the sport.

Play ball? Or play scream?

"I think everyone is wondering, be it players or fans, even the league in general … and I hope things improve, the numbers improve and the things we have seen over the past week or so are the worst of all. Gardner said.

Hope is not a strategy.

Nightmare looming for a dream team.

Bottom of the ninth.

Dr. Fauci on the mound.