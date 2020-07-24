"It should never have happened": members of the thin blue line died in the Texas accident; accused illegal immigrant

An illegal immigrant caused a motorcycle accident in South Texas, killing three men, in an incident that "should never have happened," three members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club said Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," member David Weed told host Brian Kilmeade that last Saturday started like "any other day." Twenty-five of its members were on their way to their annual founding meeting near San Antonio when Ivan Robles Navejas, a 28-year-old Mexican citizen living illegally in the U.S., allegedly intervened in front of his group.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS DETAINED IN A DRIVING ACCIDENT IN DRUNK THAT KILLED 3, INJURED 4 OF THE BLUE LINE MOTORCYCLE CLUB

"Really (an) unfortunate tragedy happened," said Armando Florido. "We rode in a staggered formation to keep ourselves safer. But, this gentleman crossed the middle line and came straight in and hit the first bike. And, it was a domino effect with a bang and it was really sad scene to watch.

"This is something that should never have happened," he told Kilmeade. "This is something that should have been solved in your first crime while trying to become a citizen of this country, this great country we live in."

"We are going to miss these guys. They were great gentlemen. These guys are the favorites, the guys who run when everyone runs away. And, it really is a heartbreaking event."

The accident killed Jerry Harbor of Houston, named after the "Alas" highway, retired Chicago Police Detective Joseph Paglia, and Michael White, an officer in the Chicago suburbs. Four members were seriously injured at the event.

Rico García told Kilmeade that the accident "brings back deja vu" from a fatal accident in 2019 that killed seven cyclists.

23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who had just obtained his US green card, strayed to the oncoming vehicles when he ducked to retrieve something. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) then filed an arrest warrant against Zhukovskyy after his arrest.

"So, bring those kinds of memories back," Garcia said. "These boys had families who loved them. They were pillars of the community. Jerry Harbor" Wings "was a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army and also a retired airline pilot for Eastern Airlines. And he was our ambassador. I talked to people and made a significant difference in every life I touched. "

Garcia said he felt he was living in a "strange world right now," experiencing "something I never thought would happen to us."

"You stop and think that if that man wasn't on that path, our boys would still be alive right now. But, if we weren't on that path, there would be innocent people who would have died in the meantime," he said. .

"We were told there were several cars just behind them," Weed said. "And, you know, if it hadn't been our boys, it would have been one of those cars."

"And, just so you know, it's a simple fact that this guy should have been in one or two places," he said, addressing Navejas. "I should have been in jail or I shouldn't have been in our country at the time."

Navejas had protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy but had expired in 2015. ICE first found him in 2016 after a DUI arrest, but under the "fiscal discretion" rules of the Obama administration was allowed to remain in the United States.

"Agency records indicate that Ivan Robles-Navejas was not subject to removal when he was arrested by Bexar County in 2018 due to his conditional permanent resident status. As a result, ICE did not issue an arrest warrant for him at the time, "ICE wrote in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.

Navejas faces three counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and six counts of intoxicated assault.

Fox News' William La Jeunesse contributed to this report.