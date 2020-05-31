It took Wuhan just 9 days to screen 6.5 million people for coronavirus





It took less than two weeks for the city of Wuhan in China to screen more than half of its population for coronaviruses in an effort to control the possible resurgence of COVID-19. Progress occurs when EE. USA And many other countries are struggling to run widespread tests as the disease continues to spread. Officials in Wuhan announced in mid-May that it will provide free diagnostic tests to the 11 million residents. The city launched the campaign after seeing six new cases of COVID-19, which ended a month-long streak of new infections, Business Insider reported Wednesday. "There will be no new minor peak," said Wu Zunyou, chief of China's epidemiologists. he said in a statement. "We will not allow scattered cases to turn into massive outbreaks." The rapid testing campaign in Wuhan stunned the world when it covered 6.5 million residents in just 9 days. Providing results in a short period of time is expected to help assure people that daily life can be safely resumed as the city has already put in place strict closure policies. Officials first required elderly and at-risk individuals to be tested for the coronavirus, followed by residents living in densely populated areas or communities with migrant populations. China's state media reported that Wuhan already collected samples from more than 9 million people from May 15 to 23. On May 22 alone, healthcare workers performed 1.4 million tests, marking the largest test in the city in a single day. In the USA The highest daily number of coronavirus tests in the US is 441,248, according to the COVID Monitoring Project.

Just a day after recording his highest number of tests performed in one day, Wuhan increased his testing capacity by more than 26 times, Bloomberg reported. Authorities deployed thousands more medical workers across the city and went door-to-door to collect samples from the elderly and disabled.

Amid massive coronavirus testing, local laboratories also increased their capacity. The number increased from 46,000 samples per day to almost 1.5 million samples in Wuhan. The campaign has already reached more than 90 percent of the city. City officials warned that residents who do not register for the tests will not be able to enter grocery stores or banks and will eventually pay for the tests. An elderly woman arrives by ambulance at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital after being transferred from another hospital after recovering from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan on March 30, 2020.




