It will take more than shame online to silence Tyra Banks (opinion)

So as you take on your next role at the helm of a massive national show, what are the odds that it will get better this time around?

A few brief examples of her rap: In Cycle Eight of "ANTM," which Banks executive created and produced, a contestant was told to pose "dead" in a casket for a photo shoot just a week after discovering that her friend had died of an overdose Cycle four presented a photo session where the contestants had to pose as people of different ethnicities. In the fifth cycle, banks saying a gay contestant to tone down her sexuality. She didn't hit, and delicately caring for her aspiring models was far behind the obvious priority of making stunning television.

Banks took a similar approach to his talk show, "The Tyra Banks Show," in 2005. He featured a comment on weight discrimination presented as a repulsive exercise in which women were encouraged to assign fat phobic slurs. (For the record, Banks later claimed that there was also a lot of "healing" during that episode.) Then a "dating experiment" that blamed the victims put the impetus on women in bars to protect themselves from dangerous men.

However, there were a few highlights, such as Banks' famous "kiss me the fat a **" speech that goes back to fat fans. But with the benefit of hindsight, much of the content on the shows was not as progressive as an inventive repackaging of old and troublesome ideas.

Despite all the justified horror expressed by file junkies, Banks' final calculation in May was quite complicated. Consider the moral barometer of the 2000s, which the audience, like Banks, was measuring and measuring at the time. Every poor decision on "ANTM" was "validated" by a huge audience, which attracted record-setting advertising revenue, and saw more than 30 versions of the "ANTM" format replicated worldwide.

Anyone who has had trouble with "ANTM" would have been drowned out by the millions of fans who found it exciting, provocative, and even honest. And Banks herself was a true pioneer: the first black model on the cover of the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit edition, the first model Black Victoria & # 39; s Secret and an open and self-made businesswoman. His direct shooting style didn't just make sense as a result of a survival environment. It said: look what you can achieve if you get hard.

Banks was operating on a system that he still supposed had to adapt to fit in, rather than accept as it was. Her confusing messages, like the one about rape on a quote on "The Tyra Banks Show," often seemingly meant to empower, were symptomatic of a society that had yet to see movements like MeToo.

In short, Banks was a product of his environment. And while many celebrities have been kicked out for their horrible behavior in the past of varying degrees in the past decade or so: Louis CK, Mel Gibson and Lea Michele, to choose a random and varied group, who have since apologized for his actions, much of his behavior was done in secret, or at least, without an audience. Banks was acting in public, with the constant ratification of an ever-expanding empire, not tangential to its missteps, but as a consequence of them.

Banks are unlikely to have been booked for "DWTS" because the producers wanted to give him a chance to become a more awakened public figure. But considering Banks has grown alongside the same audience that largely accepted her choices a decade ago, it may be that moment, rather than online embarrassment, shows that it's her most effective source of growth.

Banks's attempt to disrupt the modeling industry in the 2000s led her to showcase and promote many of her worst traits to the public that was not yet fully aware of them. If you want to engage the 2020 public, and engagement seems to have always been your priority, you will have to move with the times.

Banks is off to a characteristically strong start. When it was pointed out to her on "Good Morning America" ​​that she is the first black "DWTS" presenter, she exclaimed, "It's good to be the first, right? So you can open that door and let so many other people in after you. "