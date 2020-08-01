"It would be a bad teammate right now," said CC Sabathia, a Hall of Fame teammate during his 19 years in the Major League Baseball, on Friday night while laughing. "I would be complaining about everything. It's almost good in a way that I'm not there right now just because of everything that's going on. "

However, the slim left-hander is still here right now, but not full-time. The Yankees' special adviser, who retired at the end of last season, threw the first ceremonial pitch before the team opened a 5-1 victory over the Red Sox at the stadium. And he continues to act as a teammate, advising players as they receive more institutional support to make statements about social justice. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks knelt during the national anthem before the Yankees game July 25 in Washington.

"I speak to many players across the league, from Mookie Betts to Tim Anderson, Dexter Fowler, Hicksy and G," said Sabathia, who appeared with these players and others in The Players Alliance public service announcement. "So I'm pretty involved. It's been amazing being a part of what these guys are going through. I think this is the right time to resist and try to make some change. Anything you want to get together and do with a peaceful protest, I think we are all pro. So it's been fun to be in some of those conversations. "

The coronavirus has limited the scope of the new Sabathia concert. "Obviously, not having a minor league season hurts whatever I do, trying to go down and help the guys and see them," he said. "So I hope I can pick that up every time everything resumes and returns to normal."

This current mark of normal, as Sabathia indicated, would not appeal to him. "So I congratulate these guys for obviously coming out and playing during this pandemic," he said, "but I don't know if it would be for me." So it better be in the role I'm on. "

He confirmed it with his actions and his words. Sabathia's first pitch bounced off her catcher Gerrit Cole.

"That's the furthest I've thrown a ball since that playoff game," Sabathia said, referring to Game 4 of the American League Championship Series last year at Yankee Stadium, when he exited the mound in agony after injuring himself arm. "Obviously I'm not ready to launch from a mound yet, so it reinforces my decision to retire."