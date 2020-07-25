It would take 4 years in a row to see everything on Netflix

There are so many Netflix shows and movies for fans of the popular streaming service to consume, that one of the ways the service has become king of the broadcast field is to never let the well run dry; there is always something new to discover with ancient gems to find and enjoy in service. In that regard, a site recently decided to quantify how long it would take a person to watch all those Netflix shows and movies. If you wanted, it would take you more than 4 years to consume everything on Netflix.

I've been using this time during the coronavirus pandemic to catch some fantastic Netflix shows and movies, with a penchant for international food, everything from Money heist to Crash landing on you. It could be in part a quarantine function, being stuck at home and nowhere on the planet that really allows Americans to fly right now, so this is one way to mentally satisfy at least the passion for travel.

And I said it before, but Crash landing on you (the second highest rated Korean drama of all time) has become one of my favorite television series, after I discovered it on the broadcast. Partly it's due to the chance associated with accidentally discovering it, but it feels good and has everything: a great story, fantastic and personable actors, and it's very different from the normal fare I see. A very, very quick summary of the story: Crash landing on you It is about a South Korean heiress who has a paragliding accident, inadvertently crosses the border, crashes in North Korea and ends up entangled with a handsome North Korean military officer.

My most important point, which probably no one needs to remember, is Netflix's value proposition in the area of ​​video streaming. There's plenty of content here, including original TV shows and movies, as well as content licensed from third-party providers, and the spigot will never run out. Not even the production breaks associated with the coronavirus situation have slowed Netflix's launch cadence this year, and in the company's most recent earnings call, CEO Reed Hastings outlined the overall strategy so far, regarding volume :

"We want to be so successful that when you come to Netflix you can go slam dunk and never have to think about any of those other services," Hastings said. "We want to be your principal, your best friend. And of course there are occasionally Hamilton and you're going to go to someone else's service for an extraordinary movie, but for the most part, we want to be the one that always pleases you. "

Regarding that statement and the amount of content Netflix really has, there is something extraordinary that you may not be aware of. The Reviews.org team decided to quantify how many things are in the service and how long it would take to enjoy it.

There's a bit of art to this research, because content always comes in and out of the service, but here's a rough idea of ​​what awaits you if you intend to try and watch Netflix: all from Netflix, that's it. Everything in the service.

According to Reviews.org, which points out that Netflix as of the date of this writing has almost 5,500 unique titles on the broadcast: "The total execution time is 36,667 hours, which means it would take 4 years, 2 months and 8 days to see the full video. (current) Netflix library. "Some other unique and interesting facts the site found: