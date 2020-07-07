Italian beach nudists fined amid coronavirus application

Six men in Italy were fined on Sunday after patrol officers saw them naked on the shore of a lake, according to reports.

Italian media reported that officers aboard a carabinieri police boat saw naturists while patrolling the beaches of Abbadia Lariana, located on Lake Como, to impose social distancing.

The men's ages ranged from 43 to 68 years, the BBC reported. Each was fined $ 3,750 for outraging public decency.

The fine occurs when Italian authorities continue to impose restrictions to slow the spread of the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

ITALY KEEP THE CORONAVIR PANDEMIC UNDER CONTROL, BUT MANY ACCOMMODATIONS HOME TO BE SAFE

Authorities have particularly struggled in recent weeks to prevent people from congregating on Italy's beaches in the northern Lombardy region to take advantage of the summer climate. At the peak of the pandemic in March, Italy was the most affected country in Europe, and the second in the world behind China, and Lombardy was the epicenter of the outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although restrictions are gradually being lifted, residents and visitors must still wear masks. And earlier this week, Italy's customs agency denied entry of five wealthy Americans to the country after landing on a private plane for a vacation on the island of Sardinia, according to reports.